These are the top 10 free apps that have spent the most time atop Apple’s App Store charts

caption Apple’s App Store is turning 10 years old this week. source Apple

Apple’s iPhone App Store has been around for a decade, and there have been certainly some short-lived fads on it over the years.

Remember when Draw Something was a big enough trend some companies were using it to hire? Or when Slither.io updated the classic Snake game and made it massively multiplayer?

In honor of the App Store’s 10th birthday, analytics firm Sensor Tower has put together a list of apps that have spent the most time at No. 1 on the App Store since 2010, which is when advanced analytics became available for the first time.

That means that these are the apps that were the most popular free apps in the United States for weeks. How many have you downloaded? How many do you still have on your phone?

Let’s start with the top 10 free apps of all-time on Apple’s App Store:

10. Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has spent 29 weeks as the No. 1 free app.

9. Temple Run

Temple Run has spent 30 weeks as the No. 1 free app.

8. Slither.io

Slither.io has spent 34 weeks as the No. 1 free app.

7. Minion Rush

Minion Rush has spent 36 weeks as the No. 1 free app.

6. Snapchat

Snapchat has spent 37 weeks as the No. 1 free app.

5. Draw Something

Draw Something spent 38 weeks as the No. 1 free app, mostly during 2012, when it became a craze.

4. Trivia Crack

Trivia Crack has spent 66 weeks as the No. 1 free app.

3. YouTube

YouTube has spent 107 weeks as the No. 1 free app.

2. Bitmoji

Bitmoji has spent 109 weeks as the No. 1 free app.

1. Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger has spent 217 weeks as the No. 1 free app.

Here’s the full chart:

