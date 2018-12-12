From Meghan Markle to the World Cup: Here are the top 10 searches on Google in 2018

Google has unveiled its annual Year in Search for 2018.

The annual compilation includes the top worldwide Google searches of the year.

This year’s list includes several tragic deaths, the World Cup, and more.

As 2018 draws to a close, Google is looking back on the top searches of the year.

Google narrows down the top-trending searches in the world over the past 12 months, terms that had the highest spike in traffic this year compared to 2017. These are not necessarily the terms that were searched the most often.

It’s a year that’s been rife with tragedy – we mourned the untimely deaths of Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade, and several others. But 2018 also brought us the royal wedding and an exciting World Cup.

Here are the top-trending Google searches of 2018:

10. Kate Spade

In June, fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead at age 55 in her New York City apartment in an apparent suicide.

Spade launched her namesake brand in 1993, a year before she married her husband, Andy. Over the following years, the couple ran the business together out of their apartment in Tribeca, transforming it into a $27 million business by 1998.

The couple eventually sold the business to Neiman Marcus in 2006, but their love of handbags didn’t end there. Years later, after the birth of their daughter, they made a second foray into fashion, launching Frances Valentine, a handbag-and-shoe company, in 2015.

9. Stephen Hawking

source ANDREW COWIE/AFP/Getty Images

In March, Stephen Hawking died at the age of 76.

Hawking, a theoretical physicist, made several discoveries that transformed the way scientists viewed black holes and the universe. Though he had Lou Gehrig’s disease – the neurodegenerative malady also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which impaired his motor functions – he went on to become a mathematics professor and eventually the director of research at the University of Cambridge’s Center for Theoretical Cosmology.

Hawking was also known to bridge the gap on complicated subjects by infusing humor and wit during his lectures. His character and personality produced several infamous anecdotes and references in pop culture, including appearances on various TV shows.

8. XXXTentacion

In June, rapper XXXTentacion was shot dead in his car after leaving a motorcycle dealer in South Florida.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion – whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy – was awaiting trial for a 2016 domestic abuse case. He faced charges of aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering.

Onfroy rose to fame off of his 2016 single “Look at Me!” His debut studio album, “17,” reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart and was certified gold in 2017. Onfroy’s second studio album, “?,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart in March.

By August, four suspects accused of killing Onfroy had been taken into custody.

7. Anthony Bourdain

source Larry French / Stringer / Getty Images

Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef who hosted CNN’s “Parts Unknown,” was found dead in June in an apparent suicide.

In 2000, Bourdain wrote “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly,” which detailed his life as a chef. The book, which became a best-seller, marked the beginning of his breakout as a crossover star. Bourdain went on to become a celebrity chef, an author, TV host, and the winner of four Emmys and a Peabody Award. He often spoke about his earlier struggles with drug use and his rocky path to stardom.

6. Meghan Markle

On May 19, England’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle married in what was likely the most talked-about wedding of the year. Markle, a 36-year-old actress and Los Angeles native, began quietly dating Harry in October 2016, subsequently giving up her acting career and moving to England full-time.

In October, Kensington Palace confirmed that Markle is pregnant and due to give birth to a royal baby in spring 2019.

5. “Black Panther”

source Marvel

In January, “Black Panther” hit theaters. It was the first black superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and critics almost universally loved it: many called it one of the best movies in MCU, and they also loved that it’s the first movie in the saga to have a social message.

By March, “Black Panther” became the highest-grossing superhero movie of all-time at the domestic box office.

4. Stan Lee

source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Stan Lee died in November at the age of 95.

The former president and chairman of Marvel Comics had become the beloved face of the Marvel universe, popping up in cameos for the last decade in many of the big-screen adaptations starring the characters he helped birth in comic book form.

3. Mac Miller

In September, the rapper Mac Miller died of an overdose of drugs and alcohol at the age of 26.

The rapper and producer, a Pittsburgh native, had been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past. In May, shortly after the end of his two-year relationship with the pop singer Ariana Grande, Miller was charged with a DUI after police said he hit a utility pole with his car.

Following reports of Miller’s death, condolences and grief poured out from the music community. Grande wrote on Instagram: “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it.”

2. Avicii

source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In April, Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling, known by his stage name Avicii, died at the age of 28.

Bergling retired from touring in 2016, citing a series of health concerns that included acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking, he told Billboard at the time. While Bergling’s cause of death was initially undetermined, later reports indicated that his death was a suicide.

Bergling released a number of hit singles in the past decade, including the 2011 EDM hit “Levels” and the six-time platinum song “Wake Me Up,” featuring the singer Aloe Blacc, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2013.

1. World Cup

source Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

In June, 32 countries headed to Russia to compete for the biggest prize in international football: the World Cup.

After a remarkable victory over Croatia, France became the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion

Searches for the World Cup saw the biggest year-over-year spike in 2018, due to both the popularity of the event and the fact that the tournament occurs only once every four years.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.