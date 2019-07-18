‘Top Gun’ is getting a sequel 34 years after the original — watch the first trailer

By
Kirsten Acuna
-
Take our breath away, Tom Cruise.

Paramount Pictures

  • We’ve been hearing about a “Top Gun” sequel for years, and it’s finally happening.
  • On Thursday, Tom Cruise surprised fans in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con with the first trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick.”
  • The original 1986 action drama followed students at a flight academy.
  • Cruise will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Val Kilmer will return as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.
  • Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris will also star in the new movie.
  • “Top Gun: Maverick” will be in theaters in 2020. Watch the trailer below.