‘Top Gun’ is getting a sequel 34 years after the original — watch the first trailer

- Paramount Pictures
- We’ve been hearing about a “Top Gun” sequel for years, and it’s finally happening.
- On Thursday, Tom Cruise surprised fans in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con with the first trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick.”
- The original 1986 action drama followed students at a flight academy.
- Cruise will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Val Kilmer will return as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.
- Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris will also star in the new movie.
- “Top Gun: Maverick” will be in theaters in 2020. Watch the trailer below.