The top 10 toys of the holiday season sold at Walmart, Amazon, and Target according to experts

By
Shoshy Ciment, Business Insider US
-
Toy experts at BestBlackFriday.com have analyzed all three lists to find the definitive top 10 toys for the 2019 holiday season.

caption
Toy experts at BestBlackFriday.com have analyzed all three lists to find the definitive top 10 toys for the 2019 holiday season.
source
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The holidays are afoot – and retailers across the board are prepping for gift-giving.

Walmart, Target, and Amazon have all released their own toy lists that include what will likely be the most popular toys of the holiday season. But with so many options, the toy experts at BestBlackFriday.com have analyzed all three lists to find the definitive top 10 toys for the 2019 holiday season.

Read more: Amazon says these are the 25 toys every kid will want this holiday season

The list includes electronic gadgets like the Nintendo Switch as well as more classic toys like Barbie. The report notes that all three retailers have increased their toy supply in the wake of Toys R Us’ downfall.

From the lists of Walmart, Amazon, and Target, here are the top 10 toys kids will want this holiday season, according to the experts at BestBlackFriday.com:

Owleez

source
BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $48.82

Amazon: $49.99

Target: $49.99

Kindi Kids

source
BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $24.97

Amazon: $24.87

Target: $24.99

Nintendo Switch

source
BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart:$299.00

Amazon: $299.00

Target: $299.99

Blume Dolls

source
BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $9.88

Amazon: $9.88

Target: $9.89

Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls

source
BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $49.94

Amazon: $49.94

Target: $49.99

Hatching Toothless Interactive Baby Dragon

source
BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $59.68

Amazon: $59.68

Target: $59.99

Paw Patrol Mighty Lookout Tower

source
BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $99.97

Amazon: $99.97

Target: $99.99

Barbie Dreamplane

source
BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $67.49

Amazon: $67.49

Target: $74.99

Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger

source
BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $99.99

Amazon: $99.99

Target: $99.99

Pictionary Air

source
BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $19.82

Amazon: $19.99

Target: $19.99