Top Joe Biden aide huddles with key Democrats on Capitol Hill in advance of expected presidential run

WASHINGTON – A top aide to former Vice President Joe Biden visited Capitol Hill to meet with Democratic chiefs of staff in advance of a 2020 presidential run.

Greg Schultz, the executive director of Biden’s American Possibilities PAC, convened with a couple dozen chiefs of staff for Democratic lawmakers to brief them on his plans and past political work, shoring up support for a looming presidential campaign announcement, sources told INSIDER.

A spokesperson for American Possibilities PAC was not immediately available for comment.

Schultz also led a focus group-like discussion to gauge which issues are of primary concern in various districts around the United States.

Biden and his team have been working hard behind the scenes in advance of a 2020 presidential run. While Biden had a few hiccups after several women accused him of inappropriately touching them and invading their personal space, he has moved on as scheduled regarding his 2020 ambitions.

Biden later came forward with an on-camera statement pledging to adjust to changing “social norms” as it relates to touching and embracing people at public events.

“I’ve worked my whole life to empower women,” Biden said. “I’ve worked my whole life to prevent abuse. So the idea that I can’t adjust to the fact that personal space is more important than it’s ever been is just unthinkable. I will. I will.”

And polling reflects Biden was not hurt by the accusations, with just 13% of likely Democratic primary voters saying the allegations were disqualifying, according to an INSIDER poll.