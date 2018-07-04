Top-level management in Singapore’s e-commerce industry is facing some serious gender disparity – and it could learn from its fashion sector

The gender gap continues to widen substantially higher up the managerial career ladder. The Straits Times

As Singapore’s booming e-commerce industry continues to expand, gender gaps in one of the country’s most valuable markets have become ever more apparent among high-level management.

And that could be problematic given Singapore’s target to achieve 20% female representation on the boards of listed companies by 2020 as laid out by the Diversity Action Committee (DAC).

According to a report by Malaysia-based online shopping aggregator iPrice Group, the gender gap between men and women was found to have widened substantially higher up the career ladder in e-commerce companies, with men dominating overall top-level management.

The report comprised an analysis of gender diversity in Singapore’s 15 biggest e-commerce players as listed in iPrice’s Map of E-Commerce report for the first quarter of 2018. A total of 282 employees holding top-level management positions in these companies were analysed using “publicly available” data from LinkedIn.

iPrice observed that men took up 66% of management roles in e-commerce while women occupied the remainder; a trend that seemed to be in parallel with the results of other workplace gender diversity studies that have also shown that men take up the majority of managerial positions.

After sectioning top-level management into four different clusters – head, vice president (VP), senior vice president (SVP) and C-level – the gender divide became much more conspicuous higher up the hierarchy.

The percentage of men and women at head-level managerial roles were nearly equal at 55% and 45% respectively. At the VP-level, the percentage of men increased to 61% while the percentage for women fell to 39%.

Moving up the rungs of the career ladder, men occupied four out of five (80%) SVP-level roles while women filled up the remaining one-fifth. C-level employment, which is considered the apex, saw only 17% of positions taken up by women as men drastically increased their domination to 83%.

The huge disparity signalled a “prevalent pipeline problem” of having too few women in higher management, said the report.

But it’s not just management roles that women are missing out on.

Referencing a study by consumer research firm ValuePenguin, the report said men are still earning almost 20% more than women and the gap hasn’t narrowed since 2006.

In order to improve the situation, iPrice suggests an emulation of the fashion e-commerce industry where gender distribution is markedly close to equal between men and women.

The overall gender gap for that particular industry was noticeably narrower with men making up only 52% of the total population – a “positive observation” according to the report.

An even distribution of genders in workplaces is also said to bring benefits.

Quoting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Grace Fu, the report said that having more female board members would make “sound business sense, as they can bring diversity in views and ideas to the table”.

The fashion e-commerce sector has also shown a more consistent gender distribution along its career ladder as the gaps between in the proportion of men to women at the C- and head-levels were narrower compared to the results of the overall e-commerce industry.

Women held nearly half (47%) of all head-level roles and more than a third (36%) of C-level positions. Men still made up the majority at both levels.

Nonetheless, iPrice acknowledged that the differences could hardly be counted as significant when compared to the larger gender gap of the same C-level role in the overall e-commerce industry.

“Hopefully, we will be able to replicate the results of the fashion e-commerce industry, bringing us closer to achieve the DAC’s target by 2020,” said the report.