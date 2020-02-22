The streaming wars are heating up. Here are the 11 power-player marketing execs who are battling it out in the quest for subscribers.

caption Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. source Getty Images

The streaming wars have not only led to a flood of new content, they’re also driving a marketing blitz.

Marketing execs at new and incumbent platforms are battling it out off the TV screens to convince people to open their wallets and subscribe to their services.

Business Insider identified 11 marketing executives to watch at the new and forthcoming major streaming-video services, including Disney Plus’s Joe Earley and Jackie Lee-Joe of Netflix.

If your streaming diet starts and ends with Netflix, Hulu, or Disney Plus, think again.

New streaming services are here or coming soon, including Comcast’s Peacock, AT&T’s HBO Max, and newcomer and mobile-video startup Quibi.

While people may be spending more time streaming than before, subscription fatigue is real. And getting customers to open up their wallets is going to be no easy feat.

That’s why these platforms are pouring money into marketing to get subscribers.

Business Insider identified 11 leaders who are steering marketing at the major and developing streaming services. They include:

Hulu’s Kelly Campbell, who’s had successes like “The Handmaid’s Tale” under her belt;

Disney Plus’s Joe Earley, who led the marketing that helped catapult Disney Plus to 28.6 million subscribers in just three months;

Jackie Lee-Joe, who is tasked with keeping Netflix’s growth going at the most competitive moment in the company’s history;

And executives from Amazon Prime Video, Quibi, and more.

For the full list of executives, and a deeper look at each service’s marketing strategy, read our full inside story on BI Prime: