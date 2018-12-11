The 10 most popular movies on IMDb in 2018

caption Were these some of your favorite movies of 2018? source Marvel, Universal, Pixar, 20th Century Fox, Composite Courtesy IMDB

INSIDER can exclusively reveal IMDb’s top movies of 2018, which is determined by the amount of page views received

“Black Panther,” “Ready Player One,” and “Deadpool 2” are among the movies to make the annual list.

Out of the dozens of movies released this year, which were the most popular? IMDb provided INSIDER with an exclusive look at its most popular movies of 2018.

These are the movies people viewed the most on IMDb. The site looked at the page views of more than 250 million monthly unique visitors to its site worldwide to determine the most popular films on its list.

Most of the movies shouldn’t be too shocking. The list is almost identical to the highest-grossing movies of the year at the box office, with a few outliers. A total of four Marvel movies make the list, including fan favorite “Deadpool 2.”

Keep reading to see the top movies on IMDb in 2018:

10. “Bohemian Rhapsody”

caption Rami Malek played Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic. source 20th Century Fox

The Queen biopic wasn’t as thrilling as fans may have hoped, but the “Mr. Robot” star, Rami Malek, gave an excellent performance as Freddie Marcury.

You can read our review here.

9. “Incredibles 2”

caption Mrs. Incredible gets to take charge in the Pixar sequel while Mr. Incredible is on parent duty. source Disney/Pixar

Pixar’s sequel to one of the studio’s best movies may even be better than the original with a main focus on Mrs. Incredible. It’s one of the best animated movies of the year.

You can read our review here.

8. “Ready Player One”

caption Tye Sheridan in “Ready Player One.” source Warner Bros.

The adaptation of the best-selling book about a future dystopia makes some major changes from its source material, but the movie is mostly better for them.

You can read our review calling it better than the book here.

7. “Mission: Impossible — Fallout”

caption Tom Cruise’s sixth outing as Ethan Hunt had the franchise’s largest opening ever. source Paramount Pictures

This one’s worth a watch for its many action sequences. For the franchise’s sixth movie, Tom Cruise learned how to pilot a helicopter for scenes near the film’s end and even jumped out of a plane. The daredevil who loves to do his own stunts also broke his ankle while filming.

You can read our review here.

Read more: 106 skydives with a broken ankle: Inside how Tom Cruise pulled off the thrilling HALO jump in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’

6. “Venom”

caption The movie may not have been great, but that didn’t stop it from grossing over $700 million at the box office. source Sony Pictures

It didn’t matter if Sony’s “Spider-Man” spin-off received terrible reviews. The movie became an instant must-see spectacle for Tom Hardy’s zany performance as the alien symbiote and the film’s poor dialogue made it a riot for fans to enjoy.

Read our review: “Venom” is by no means a good movie but it’s such a riot you won’t want to stop watching

5. “The Meg”

caption Forget cars. “The Meg” was all about Jason Statham vs. one giant shark. source Warner Bros.

Like “Venom,” “The Meg” is not an amazing movie by any standards, but it’s so ridiculous that you have to smile watching Jason Statham go toe-to-toe with a massive shark. Plus, the young girl in the movie is a scene-stealer.

Read more: ‘The Meg’ director isn’t looking for an Oscar, he just wants everyone to enjoy the ‘big f—ing shark’

4. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

caption Once again, Chris Pratt and the dinosaurs were king. source IMDb/Universal Pictures

There wasn’t enough of Jeff Goldblum, and a twist late in the film was a bit weird. Overall, it was a fun and silly sequel with a lot of ridiculous moments, but all of the dinosaur action you needed.

You can read our review here.

3. “Deadpool 2”

caption Ryan Reynolds is back for seconds, and it’s just as good as the first time. source Fox/Marvel

If Ryan Reynolds’ second outing as the Merc with a mouth wasn’t better than the first, then it came very close. The addition of Josh Brolin’s “X-Men” character, Cable, was perfect casting. The sequel had some very funny moments and incredible cameos.

Read our review here.

2. “Black Panther”

caption Not only was “Black Panther” one of the year’s best movies, but it also has a Grammy-nominated soundtrack for album of the year. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

“Black Panther” wasn’t just one of the best superhero movies of 2018, it is also one of the best movies of the year. The performances from Michael B. Jordan’s antihero, Killmonger, and Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa helped it earn a Golden Globes best picture nod.

You can read our review here.

1. “Avengers: Infinity War”

caption “Infinity War” is the highest-grossing movie of 2018 so far. source Marvel

No surprise here.

“Avengers: Infinity War” was the event movie of the summer. It joined together the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, the Avengers, Black Panther, and more as the fate of the world was literally at stake from Thanos (Josh Brolin). This was the culmination of more than 20 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it left most audiences speechless its opening weekend.

Read our review here.

Watch a complete compilation video from IMDB below.

caption Nakia and T’Challa’s sister Shuri were two favorites in “Black Panther.” source Marvel

