The top 7 movies on Netflix this week, from ‘Coffee and Kareem’ to ‘The Hangover’

caption “Coffee and Kareem” source Netflix

Netflix recently introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the service.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix.

This week includes the Netflix original “Coffee and Kareem” and “The Hangover.”

Netflix’s daily lists of its most popular titles can highlight the streamer’s original content, which is essential as more companies enter the streaming war. This week, though, its most popular movies are made up of mostly licensed titles like the Tom Hanks drama “Road to Perdition” and the Angelina Jolie thriller “Salt.”

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

This week includes an entirely new set of movies from what have been making the list the last couple weeks, such as the Netflix original buddy-cop comedy “Coffee and Kareem” and “The Hangover” (both starring Ed Helms).

Below are Netflix’s 7 most popular movies of the week in the US:

7. “Road to Perdition” (2002)

Netflix description: “After his wife and son are murdered, a Depression-era hit man goes on the run with his surviving son to exact revenge on the man who wronged him.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “A powerful, atmospheric crime thriller that blends Godfather-style mayhem with philosophical meditations on the nature of good and evil.” – BBC

6. “The Players Club” (1998)

Description: “Looking to make ends meet, a young single mother paying for college and childcare gets introduced to the fast moneymaking world of stripping.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 31%

What critics said: “Rich with colorful dialogue and characters, it’s sometimes ungainly but never boring, and there’s a core of truth in its portrait of exotic dancers.” – Chicago Sun-Times

5. “Salt” (2010)

Netflix description: “Accused of being a Russian spy, CIA agent Evelyn Salt goes on the run, using every tactic she knows to elude her pursuers and clear her name.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 62%

What critics said: “In the great tradition of summer popcorn hits, Angelina Jolie’s action-spy thriller Salt is stupid but fun.” – Newsday

4. “The Hangover” (2009)

Netflix description: “When three friends finally wake up after a wild bachelor party, they can’t locate their best friend, who’s supposed to be tying the knot.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 78%

What critics said: “It turns out to be every bit as crass, offensive and incorrect as you’d expect, but it’s also – gulp! – really very funny an awful lot of the time, as well as bizarrely gripping.” – Guardian

3. “Angel Has Fallen” (2019)

Netflix description: “Secret Service agent Mike Banning is caught in the crossfire when he’s framed for a deadly attack on the president and forced to run for his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “It’s a throwback piece of entertainment, but in the way it evaporates as soon as it ends, it’s also a throwaway. By the time it’s over, it’s already fallen from your memory.” – Detroit News

2. “The Roommate” (2011)

Netflix description: “While acclimating to campus life, college freshman Sara begins to realize that her new roommate, Rebecca, is becoming obsessed with her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 4%

What critics said: “The movie is exploitative schlock; both its stars – particularly Meester, who has something, although she herself has perhaps not yet figured out what – deserve better. ” – Time

1. “Coffee and Kareem” (2020 — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “An inept Detroit cop must team up with his girlfriend’s foul-mouthed young son when their first crack at bonding time uncovers a criminal conspiracy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 23%

What critics said: “There just isn’t much of a movie here, or even much of an homage movie when you compare it to its clear influences like 48 Hours and Lethal Weapon.” – RogerEbert.com