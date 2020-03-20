The top 7 movies on Netflix this week, from ‘Lost Girls’ to ‘Outbreak’

caption “Lost Girls” source Netflix

Netflix recently introduced daily top lists of its most popular titles on the service.

Streaming search engine Reelgood provided Business Insider this week’s most popular movies on Netflix, which include “Lost Girls” and “Outbreak.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix recently introduced daily top 10 lists of its most popular movies and TV shows.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on the streamer’s daily lists over the previous week.

This week, they include the Netflix original “Lost Girls” and the 1995 movie “Outbreak,” which is among the titles about disasters or deadly viruses that have surged in popularity on Netflix amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are Netflix’s 7 most popular movies of the week in the US:

7. “2012”

source Sony Pictures

Netflix description: When a flood of natural disasters threatens to destroy the world, a divorced dad desperately attempts to save his family in this doomsday thriller.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “This is fear-mongering, sentimental, horror show shtick, but it’s also fairly competent, making 2012 a work of awful efficiency.” – Detroit News

6. “The Assignment”

source SBS Films

Netflix description: “Waking up in bandages, contract killer Frank Kitchen seeks revenge on the surgeon who performed gender reassignment surgery on him without consent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 34%

What critics said: “There’s howlingly awful and then there’s ‘The Assignment,’ a thoroughly ridiculous, numbingly slow neo-noir thriller about a low-life hit man forcibly given gender reassignment surgery by a vengeful doctor.” – Los Angeles Times

5. “Space Jam”

source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “Basketball legend Michael Jordan hoops it up with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters in this romp that blends live action with animation.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 43%

What critics said: “The movie could have been a gleaming showcase for cartoon wit. Instead it’s an 87-minute commercial peddling sainthood for Michael Jordan.” – Time

4. “The Angry Birds Movie 2”

source Columbia Pictures

Netflix description: “Enemies turn into frenemies when the Pigs call for a truce with the Birds to unite against a formidable new foe that’s threatening all of their homes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “The movie, directed by Thurop Van Orman, reminds us that finding a formula to appeal to both kids and parents for 90-odd minutes isn’t rocket science.” – Associated Press

3. “Outbreak”

source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “When a deadly virus spreads throughout a small town, a team of Army doctors works to contain it before the military can execute an extreme alternative.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “The entire film has been put together with such skill and attention to viewer excitement that audiences will readily swallow the whole enchilada without a burp.” – Variety

2. “Lost Girls” (Netflix original)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Desperate to find her missing daughter, a mother fights to uncover the truth – and helps expose a string of unsolved murders. Based on a true story.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 76%

What critics said: “A story that works much better if you do a Google search before watching it, not after, since it offers a lot of convenient human truths, but not enough hard facts.” – The Wrap

1. “Spenser Confidential” (Netflix original)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, teams up with aspiring fighter Hawk to uncover a sinister conspiracy tied to the deaths of two Boston police officers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 40%

What critics said: “There are many things to like about Mark Wahlberg as an actor, but he’s not very good when his characters have to put their thinking cap on.” – Newsday