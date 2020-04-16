The top 7 movies on Netflix this week, from ‘Love Wedding Repeat’ to ‘Angel Has Fallen’

caption “Angel Has Fallen” source Lionsgate

Netflix recently introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the service.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix.

This week includes the Netflix original rom-com “Love Wedding Repeat” and the action movie “Angel Has Fallen.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 2019 action movie “Angel Has Fallen,” starring Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman, has surged to the top of Netflix’s most popular movies this week.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Besides “Angel Has Fallen,” this week’s list includes the Netflix original rom-com “Love Wedding Repeat” and M. Night Shyamalan’s critically panned “The Last Airbender.”

Below are Netflix’s 7 most popular movies of the week in the US:

7. “The Hangover” (2009)

Netflix description: “When three friends finally wake up after a wild bachelor party, they can’t locate their best friend, who’s supposed to be tying the knot.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 78%

What critics said: “The director and his screenwriters have come up with the funniest film to appear in ages. It avoids the predictable crudity and silly laddishness (well, almost) you’d expect, and delights with zinging one-liners and charming performances.” – Times

6. “Coffee and Kareem” (2020 — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “An inept Detroit cop must team up with his girlfriend’s foul-mouthed young son when their first crack at bonding time uncovers a criminal conspiracy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 21%

What critics said: “Things quickly escalate into chaos and stay there, but they do so in ways that are not quite funny enough to make you forget the implausibilities or the way serious stuff is played for bad jokes.” – The Wrap

5. “The Last Airbender” (2010)

Netflix description: “In a world ravaged by the Fire nation’s aggression toward the peaceful Air, Water and Earth nations, a young boy holds the key to restoring peace.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 5%

What critics said: “After the first five seconds, it seems as if you have been watching it for around two-and-a-half hours, and that this time has passed in four-and-a-half days.” – Guardian

4. “The Main Event” (2020 — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “Using special powers from a magical mask, a young WWE fan causes chaos when he enters a wrestling competition and fights an intimidating rival.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 25%

What critics said: “It’s not about the hard work that’s intrinsic with all of wrestling, so much as the WWE’s open willingness to sacrifice its core values for lazy family-friendly amusement.” – RogerEbert.com

3. “Code 8” (2019)

Netflix description: “In a city where super-powered people are ostracized, an earnest day laborer considers using his outlawed abilities for money to save his sick mother.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 73%

What critics said: “Essentially a humbler, grungier indie ‘X-Men’ without the same dependence on splashy effects, ‘Code 8’ is a solid genre effort from director Jeff Chan.” – Variety

2. “Love Wedding Repeat” (2020 — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “Different versions of the same day unfold as Jack juggles difficult guests, unbridled chaos and potential romance at his sister’s wedding.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 36%

What critics said: “The film is correct in thinking that a picturesque Italian setting and operatic score would make for a sharp contrast with wry jokes about roofies and vomit. Unfortunately, that juxtaposition never adds up to anything more.” – AV Club

1. “Angel Has Fallen” (2019)

Netflix description: “Secret Service agent Mike Banning is caught in the crossfire when he’s framed for a deadly attack on the president and forced to run for his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “There’s no thrill to this thriller. Nor is there nuance to the characters.” – Globe and Mail