The top 7 movies on Netflix this week, from ‘The Platform’ to ‘2012’

Netflix recently introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the service.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix.

This week, it includes Spanish-language thriller “The Platform” and disaster flick “2012.”

This week, they include Netflix’s new Spanish-language thriller “The Platform” and the disaster movie “2012.”

And “Spenser Confidential,” Netflix’s critically reviled original movie starring Mark Wahlberg, retains the top spot.

Below are Netflix’s 7 most popular movies of the week in the US:

7. “Lost Girls” (Netflix original)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Desperate to find her missing daughter, a mother fights to uncover the truth – and helps expose a string of unsolved murders. Based on a true story.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 74%

What critics said: “It’s serious, respectful, gravely melancholic. Yet anger best describes the movie’s atmosphere, its overall mood and its authorial tone.” – New York Times

6. “Aftermath”

source Lionsgate

Netflix description: “After an air traffic controller’s mistake results in a tragic accident, a man who lost his wife and daughter seeks answers from the man responsible.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 42%

What critics said: “Unfortunately, the film’s commendably atypical focus on characters, mood, and psychological realism does not make Schwarzenegger’s latest necessarily good.” – RogerEbert.com

5. “The Angry Birds Movie 2”

source Columbia Pictures

Netflix description: “Enemies turn into frenemies when the Pigs call for a truce with the Birds to unite against a formidable new foe that’s threatening all of their homes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “The Angry Birds Movie 2 is the very definition of empty-calorie cinema … It’s also fast-paced, interesting to look at, and notably less irritating than the original, which is all you can really ask of a film like this one.” – AV Club

4. “Outbreak”

source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “When a deadly virus spreads throughout a small town, a team of Army doctors works to contain it before the military can execute an extreme alternative.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 60%

What critics said: “Outbreak will keep you on the edge of your scat, and every time someone sneezes or coughs in the audience, you’ll pay attention.” – Associated Press

3. “The Platform” (Netflix original)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “In a prison where inmates on high floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

What critics said: “A must-see in our increasingly unequal world, Gaztelu-Urrutia’s astonishing debut makes a strong case for the masses to eat the rich.” – Los Angeles Times

2. “2012”

source Sony

Netflix description: “When a flood of natural disasters threatens to destroy the world, a divorced dad desperately attempts to save his family in this doomsday thriller.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “2012 is reminiscent of yesteryear ’80s shlock-tastic blockbusters – total popcorn entertainment with ridiculous dialogue and impossible situations and special effects that will boggle the brain for a good two-plus hours.” – Observer

1. “Spenser Confidential” (Netflix original)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, teams up with aspiring fighter Hawk to uncover a sinister conspiracy tied to the deaths of two Boston police officers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 38%

What critics said: “While this will feel like Citizen Kane by the time the cinemas reopen, it’s probably best left for when the teenagers have exhausted every other avenue.” – The Sun