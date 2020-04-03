The top 7 movies on Netflix this week, from ‘Blood Father’ to ‘Uncorked’

caption “Blood Father” source Wild Bunch

Netflix recently introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the service.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix.

This week, it includes the 2016 Mel Gibson-starring thriller, “Blood Father,” and the Netflix original “Uncorked.”

Some of the most unexpected titles can surprisingly find new life on Netflix.

That’s become even more apparent since Netflix introduced in February its daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

An obscure 2016 crime thriller starring Mel Gibson, called “Blood Father,” has suddenly surged to the top of Netflix’s movie chart after it debuted on the service in late March.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on the streamer’s daily lists that week.

This week also includes the Netflix originals “Uncorked” and “Spenser Confidential,” which was last week’s No. 1 movie but dropped down the list this week.

Below are Netflix’s 7 most popular movies of the week in the US:

7. “The Angry Birds Movie 2”

Netflix description: “Enemies turn into frenemies when the Pigs call for a truce with the Birds to unite against a formidable new foe that’s threatening all of their homes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “Like ‘The Godfather’ with more giant purple birds, this is a sequel that improves on the original.” – Time Out

6. “Spenser Confidential” (Netflix original)

Netflix description: “Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, teams up with aspiring fighter Hawk to uncover a sinister conspiracy tied to the deaths of two Boston police officers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 38%

What critics said: “It’s an action-comedy-mystery-thriller that manages to spectacularly fail at all the above, an algorithmic abomination that’s as coldly constructed as it is clumsily made.” – Guardian

5. “Miracle in Cell No. 7”

Netflix description: “Separated from his daughter, a father with an intellectual disability must prove his innocence when he is jailed for the death of a commander’s child.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

4. “Uncorked” (Netflix original)

Netflix description: “A young man feels torn between his dream of becoming a master sommelier and his father’s expectations that he’ll take over the family barbecue business.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “It’s sweet, medium-bodied, and unchallenging. It’s the kind of movie anyone can easily curl up with, without too much thought. Just don’t forget the wine.” – Salon

3. “Badland”

Netflix description: “A detective with a license to kill roams the Old West to wrangle Confederate war criminals and meets a pioneer woman who throws his journey off track.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 43%

What critics said: “‘Badland’ is ultimately too beholden to the past to be as energized as it should be.” – Los Angeles Times

2. “The Platform” (Netflix original)

Netflix description: “In a prison where inmates on high floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84%

What critics said: “A gnarly mash-up of midnight movie and social commentary, the picture is overly overt but undeniably effective, delivering genre jolts and broad messaging in equal measure.” – New York Times

1. “Blood Father”

Netflix description: “An ex-convict and estranged father finds the chance to prove himself when his daughter seeks his help shaking off a dangerous group of drug dealers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “An efficient and pleasurable bad-man-tries-to-go-good exposition that gives Mel Gibson ample opportunity to flex his now-somewhat-grizzled movie-star muscle.” – RogerEbert.com