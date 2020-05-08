The top 7 movies on Netflix this week, from ‘Den of Thieves’ to ‘Dangerous Lies’

source Netflix

This week’s most popular movies on Netflix include its original thriller “Dangerous Lies” and “Den of Thieves.”

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

The Netflix action movie “Extraction” is pacing to be the streaming giant’s biggest movie premiere ever, but it was dethroned this week as the service’s most popular movie. Another Netflix original, “Dangerous Lies,” stole the crown.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

This week’s list also includes “Den of Thieves,” another movie starring Gerard Butler after his “Angel Has Fallen” enjoyed a few weeks on the list.

But the real winner this week is Netflix itself, as five of the seven movies on the list are Netflix originals.

Below are Netflix’s 7 most popular movies of the week in the US:

7. “The Willoughbys” (2020 — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “Four siblings with horribly selfish parents hatch a plan to get rid of them for good and form a perfectly imperfect family of their own.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “Though the film-makers are indebted to Edward Gorey and Lemony Snicket – and pay musical homage to Mark Mothersbaugh’s work on The Royal Tenenbaums – they find their own voice, when it counts.” – London Evening Standard

6. “Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story” (2020 — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown is sentenced to life in prison, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%

What critics said: “A moving reflection of what criminal justice reform means in personal terms.” – New York Times

5. “Arctic Dogs” (2019)

Netflix description: “When he stumbles upon evil Otto Von Walrus’s scheme to melt the Arctic, ambitious delivery fox Swifty assembles a ragtag crew to protect the planet.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 13%

What critics said: “There’s really not much to recommend about this film: the animation lacks texture, the score is overwrought, the plotting is scattershot, and the character design is uninspired.” – AV Club

4. “Den of Thieves” (2018)

Netflix description: “A highly skilled crew of bank robbers plotting a heist at the supposedly impenetrable Federal Reserve faces off against an elite unit of L.A. cops.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 41%

What critics said: “It often resembles a men’s rights bonding weekend more than it does a movie.” – Guardian

3. “Extraction” (2020 — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “A hardened mercenary’s mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he’s sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%

What critics said: “Illustrates an important principle in escapist entertainment: you don’t have to one-up your predecessors. Sometimes, it’s enough to replicate what made them successful.” – Newsday

2. “All Day and a Night” (2020 — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 56%

What critics said: “‘All Day and a Night’ lingers and sometimes meanders in that gray zone, where the story can accrue texture and feeling and emerge as more than the sum of its plot mechanics.” – Los Angeles Times

1. “Dangerous Lies” (2020 — Netflix original)

Netflix description: “A broke caregiver unexpectedly inherits her patient’s estate, but dark secrets swirl around her newfound wealth, tangling her in deceit and danger.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 39%

What critics said: “Looks like it cost the amount of your monthly Netflix subscription and is as satisfying to watch as it is paying that particular bill.” – Globe and Mail