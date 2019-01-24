Netflix had all 5 of the top original streaming series of 2018

caption “Stranger Things” season 3 source Netflix

The most in-demand streaming shows of 2018 were all from Netflix, including “Stranger Things” and “Black Mirror,” according to research company Parrot Analytics.

Audience demand for Netflix original content will be essential in 2019, as more companies release their own streaming services.

The most in-demand streaming shows of 2018 have been determined, and Netflix was in control.

The top five streaming shows all belonged to Netflix last year, based on research company Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, which measures “how much a TV series is wanted in 100+ markets around the world, across all platforms.” Parrot captures “over 1 billion new data points each day across the consumer activity spectrum, including video consumption (streaming and downloads), social media engagement (hashtags, liking, sharing) and research actions (reading about shows, writing about shows, etc.).”

Two of the shows, “Stranger Things” and “Black Mirror,” didn’t even release new seasons in 2018, but that further highlights Netflix’s power over the streaming landscape. Parrot provides Business Insider data on a weekly basis, and demand for both shows soared when Netflix released any new details or content. That included when the “Black Mirror” interactive movie, “Bandersnatch,” dropped last month, and when Netflix revealed the release date for “Stranger Things” season three to be July 4 this year.

The five shows also spotlight Netflix’s diverse catalog. There are two sci-fi shows (“Stranger Things” and “Black Mirror”), two for teens (“13 Reasons Why” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”), and a foreign-language show (“Narcos: Mexico”). These are areas where Netflix could invest more as it continues to rely on original programming.

Netflix could face hurdles in 2019 as companies like Disney and AT&T release their own streaming services. But audience demand for Netflix original content will be good for it moving forward, as companies could potentially end licensing agreements with the streaming giant.

Netflix has shown that it dominates cultural conversation, as it did with its hit movie “Bird Box,” which Netflix said was viewed by 45 million accounts in its first week, an original film record.

With the new seasons of “Stranger Things” and “Black Mirror” expected this year, Netflix will likely continue to command audience attention. This will be essential for the company, as it has raised prices for new customers, and will raise them for current subscribers in the next few months.

5. “Narcos: Mexico”

Average daily demand expressions per capita: 2.064

Netflix description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Overall Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

4. “Black Mirror”

Average daily demand expressions per capita: 2.101

Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

Overall Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

3. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Average daily demand expressions per capita: 2.167

Description: “Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

Overall Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

2. “13 Reasons Why”

Average daily demand expressions per capita: 2.222

Description: “Why did Hannah Baker take her own life? Her classmates all have secrets … and the truth is about to come out.”

Overall Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 52%

1. “Stranger Things”

Average daily demand expressions per capita: 3.067

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Overall Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%