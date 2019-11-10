The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “BoJack Horseman” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” is gained on the competition this week while Hulu’s “Castle Rock” remained steady.

The critically acclaimed final season of Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” surged audience demand this week.

The data is based on "demand expressions," Parrot Analytics' globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a "like" or comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Big Mouth” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 23,366,656

Description: “Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “Middle schoolers exploring their sexuality is still the driving force of Big Mouth … But the show has expanded to follow other equally challenging teen issues.” – The Verge (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 4.

8. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

Average demand expressions: 24,148,323

Description: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: “With an engaging cast, a wonderful sense of style, and a story that feels both timeless and tailor-made to today, Good Omens crafts a very binge-worthy fantasy tale that audiences will likely fall in love with.” – Comicbook.com

Season 1 premiered on Prime Video May 31.

7. “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 25,544,921

Description: “Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by ‘The Wu-Tang Manual’ and ‘Tao of Wu’, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs, aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: “It’s powerful seeing the world Wu-Tang Clan grew out of and how success was their only salvation.” – CNet

The limited series premiered on Hulu October 9.

6. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 26,716,561

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “There’s also about 10 more minutes per episode. But the added time doesn’t drag things down. There’s more time for jokes and for the season’s rich plot lines.” – Washington Post (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

5. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Average demand expressions: 27,367,292

Description: “‘The Boys’ is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “The Boys is an expert deconstruction of superhero stories, with an appropriately wintery view of institutional power, be it corporate, governmental, religious, or caped.” – The New York Times (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

4. “Castle Rock” (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 31,641,125

Description: “Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s MISERY. In season two of this psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “Castle Rock’s second season gets a welcome fresh coat of creative paint with the addition of Lizzy Caplan’s engaging performance as Misery’s Annie Wilkes.” – IGN (season 2)

Season 4 premiered on Hulu October 23.

3. “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 33,834,462

Description: “Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the ’90s, 20 years later. He’s a curmudgeon with a heart of … not quite gold…but something like gold. Copper?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 100%

What critics said: “Season 6 has a steady, startling throughline: BoJack is trying.” – Indiewire (season 6)

Season 6 premiered on Netflix October 25.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 51,048,337

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Bruce, Deathstroke, and Rose so far form an impressive trio of new characters that breathe life into the show. They seem to be well cast, and open up the story up to many possible new plot-lines.” – Forbes (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 85,406,611

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “Season three has done away with such high stakes. At no point does anything feel very much out of anyone’s control.” – National Review (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.