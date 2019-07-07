The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Dark” source Netflix

This week’s most in-demand streaming shows include Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Dark.”

The third season of Netflix’s hit “Stranger Things” arrived on Thursday, and it’s bigger than ever. But another Netflix sci-fi series is gaining a larger audience, the German series “Dark.”

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance. Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” (Netflix)

source David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Average demand expressions: 24,223,427

Description: “Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell’s Kitchen.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 73%

What critics said: “Rosenberg’s series had its ups and downs, but [star Krysten] Ritter remained a powerhouse throughout … It’s a masterful performance, and while the first season of Jessica Jones remains the strongest, this run is perhaps Ritter’s best.” – RogerEbert.com (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix June 14.

8. “Dark” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 24,689,414

Description: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “I’m just glad ‘Dark’ exists. There should be more TV shows this unflinchingly devoted to exploring their own fantasies, as opposed to reheating older ones.” – The Ringer (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix June 21.

7. “When They See Us” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 28,658,228

Description: “Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they’re falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: “DuVernay makes an effective artistic choice by filming much of this through a blue filter, so that the boys’ world is enveloped by a Kafkaesque indigo gloom from which they – and the viewer – can find no escape.” – Newsday

The limited series premiered May 31 on Netflix.

6. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source John P. Fleenor/Fox

Average demand expressions: 32,161,121

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “Lucifer combines style with a rather playful charm in its concept.” – Entertainment Voice (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 32,316,007 Description: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79% What critics said: “Titans is at its best when it revels in bold characters, insane plots, and eye-popping visuals.” – That Shelf (Season 1) Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

4. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 35,279,534 Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 83% What critics said: “The writing, always very good and this year aided and abetted by local novelist Merritt Tierce, is even better when it’s focused on the characters that have – in fits and starts – been so vividly brought to life.” – Dallas Morning News (Season 6) The seventh and final season premieres on Netflix July 26.

3. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 37,109,788 Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 67% What critics said: “Black Mirror still feels right – precisely because it feels so wrong.” – ABC News Australia (Season 5) Season 5 premiered on Netflix June 5.

2. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 39,660,557

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 81%

What critics said: “If the show wants to be known as more than a white feminist dystopia, it has to do better.” – The Young Folks (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered June 5 on Hulu.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 101,748,753

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “By doubling down on relationship stories, Season 3 of ‘Stranger Things’ delivers an oft-charming, deeper-than-expected, and ultimately enjoyable new chapter.” – Indiewire (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.