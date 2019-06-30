The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week’s most in-demand streaming shows include Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Jessica Jones.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The anticipation for the third season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which arrives July 4, is growing. And “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” has made an impression after its final season debuted. Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media. Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 23,146,050

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of Weeds.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 83%

What critics said: “Time moves faster in this new 13-part run, though it’s not always easy to tell – and surely, in real life, only prison can rival the dullest school lessons when it comes to the agonisingly slow passage of time.” – Daily Telegraph (Season 6)

The seventh and final season premieres on Netflix July 26.

8. “Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium)

source YouTube Red

Average demand expressions: 27,045,226

Description: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “Cobra Kai turned out to be far better than it had any right to be.” – NBC News (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on YouTube April 4.

7. “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 27,081,295

Description: “Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell’s Kitchen.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 72%

What critics said: “‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ gets off on the wrong foot in Season 3 and stays there until the lackluster end.” – Indiewire (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix June 14.

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe/Warner Bros.

Average demand expressions: 32,045,068

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “Titans is a disappointing live-action debut from DC Universe. There are brief moments throughout that could’ve redeemed it, but it feels directionless far too often.” – Flickering Myth (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

5. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 37,213,983

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “In making the move from FOX to Netflix, Lucifer seems to have found its way back to its Season One groove.” – Paste (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 37,729,295

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 83%

What critics said: “The show has spent three seasons building out an alternate world. What a shame it would be if it never developed the imagination or ambition to really explore it.” – Time (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered June 5 on Hulu.

3. “When They See Us” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 38,298,257

Description: “Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they’re falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

What critics said: “When They See Us gives voice back to those who aren’t always allowed to speak.” – News.com.au

The limited series premiered May 31 on Netflix.

2. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

caption Miley Cyrus in “Black Mirror.” source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 41,308,198

Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 67%

What critics said: “Watching Black Mirror’s three brand-new installments on Netflix makes it clear that the series, in our current TV universe, claims and holds the fantasy anthology series crown.” – NPR (Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Netflix June 5.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 93,362,471

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “At once better and worse than its first season, Stranger Things 2 is good enough to suggest the breakout Netflix series isn’t a one-trick pony, while still falling into many of the pitfalls that made season one diminish a bit in the memory the further one got from it.” – Vox (Season 2)

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.