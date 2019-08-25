The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Mindhunter” season 2 source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” and “Mindhunter.”

Netflix’s “Mindhunter” is back after a two-year hiatus with season two, and the controversial (but popular) series “13 Reasons Why” returned on Friday.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services (from August 14 to 20):

9. “Mindhunter” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 23,505,887

Description: “In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “‘Mindhunter’ is deeper, richer, and more affecting this go round, even as it steers away from studying proven killers.” – Indiewire (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix August 16.

8. “Young Justice: Outsiders” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 25,197,221

Description: “DC’s teenage Super Heroes come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets as the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a global and galaxy-wide genetic arms race.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 94%

What critics said: “The show is fun, smart, and crazy ambitious.” – The Mary Sue (Season 3)

The second half of season 3 premiered on DC Universe July 2.

7. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Michael Courtney/FOX

Average demand expressions: 26,682,701

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “The episodes fly by, and the characters reflect more on their naturalistic and hellish features and experiences, which further invigorates Lucifer and Chloe’s perfectly imperfect relationship.” – Film Inquiry (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 30,066,101

Description: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 80%

What critics said: “DC Universe’s Titans is so good that once you get sucked in after watching episode one, you will find yourself wanting to binge watch the other ten episodes.” – FlickDirect (Season)

Season 2 premieres on DC Universe September 6.

5. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 32,825,901

Description: “Secrets. Lies. Revenge. Everyone at Liberty High has something to hide … and the truth is about to come out.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 25%

What critics said: “13 Reasons Why wraps what could be considered issues-of-the-week on a different teen drama into one sprawling, if bleak, coming-of-age story.” – Refinery 29 (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered August 23 on Netflix.

4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 39,547,644

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 81%

What critics said: “[This] has been my only serious problem with the show since its first revelatory season. The writers have had to twist the story in knots to keep June alive.” – Boston Globe (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered June 5 on Hulu.

3. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

source JoJo Whilden

Average demand expressions: 46,509,170

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 97%

What critics said: “Instead of leaving us to wonder what’s next, the finale whispers the question of, where do we go from here? This, to me, is a conclusion that feels true and honorable, that isn’t necessarily a happy ending but a right one that satisfies.” – Salon (Season 7)

The seventh and final season premiered on Netflix July 26.

2. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

caption “The Boys.” source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 57,506,020

Description: “THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “The Boys is an expert deconstruction of superhero stories, with an appropriately wintery view of institutional power, be it corporate, governmental, religious, or caped.” – Slate (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 152,420,971

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “Despite the nerdy fun of ‘Stranger Things,’ its over-all pluckiness, the show reveals how the kids-save-the-day model represents a romantic but ultimately uneven idealism that has echoes in our current political moment.” – New Yorker (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.