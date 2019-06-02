The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Orange Is the New Black” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week sees the return of “Orange Is the New Black” ahead of its upcoming final season.

“Orange Is the New Black” doesn’t return for its seventh and final season until July, but audiences are already looking forward to the show’s swan song.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media. New shows that just missed the cut were Netflix’s “The Society” and Hulu’s “Catch-22.” Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

Average demand expressions: 23,993,646

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 82%

What critics said: “Star Trek: Discovery ended its second season with a twist that could decisively alter the prequel’s troubled course.” – Entertainment Weekly

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

8. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 27,458,578

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 75%

What critics said: “What’s obvious about The Handmaid’s Tale works wonders. What’s more opaque can create problems.” – Indiewire (Season 3)

Season 3 premieres June 25 on Hulu.

7. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 30,288,784 Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 84% What critics said: “An astonishing, superlative piece of work in every respect.” – The Australian Season 5 premieres on Netflix June 5.

6. “Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium)

Average demand expressions: 31,629,242

Description: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “YouTube’s ‘Karate Kid’ sequel returns in a second season that’s decent, but not as thrillingly expectation-surpassing.” – The Hollywood Reporter

Season 2 premiered on YouTube April 4.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 33,322,253

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “I dare say that Titans is for those who want superhero TV stories to feel less like they came from writers rooms and more like they actually came from comic books.” – Cinemablend

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

4. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 34,371,917

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of Weeds.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 83%

What critics said: “It restores the sense of discovery that season one held, back when Piper learned the ways of prison life – only this time, it places almost all of the cast favourites in a newborn state.” – Guardian

The seventh and final season premieres July 26.

3. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

caption "Doom Patrol"

Average demand expressions: 36,555,095

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “Doom Patrol’s Season 1 finale is a prime candidate for being the single most bizarre hour of television ever conceived.” – IGN

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

2. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 45,873,090

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “Lucifer’s journey with Netflix picks up where the series left off and continues to give viewers the intellectually challenging show they’ve come to love. And yes, it’s still retains its sass!” – Den of Geek

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 63,624,801

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “[Stranger Things] continues to be a show with an unmistakable style, a deft hand with mood and setting and especially music, and very clever cinematography.” – NPR

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.