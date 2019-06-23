The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Stranger Things” season 3 source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week’s most in-demand streaming shows include Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Amazon’s “Good Omens.”

Netflix released a new trailer “Stranger Things” season three on Thursday, heightening fans’ anticipation for the return of the hit sci-fi series. And buzz is still swirling around Amazon’s “Good Omens,” which was helped by a mistaken petition last week for Netflix to cancel the series. Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media. Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 24,971,915

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of Weeds.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 83%

What critics said: “The writing, always very good and this year aided and abetted by local novelist Merritt Tierce, is even better when it’s focused on the characters that have – in fits and starts – been so vividly brought to life.” – Dallas Morning News

The seventh and final season premieres July 26.

8. “Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium)

Average demand expressions: 26,096,878

Description: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “Daniel LaRusso will always be the Karate Kid, but Johnny Lawrence has morphed into the most compelling character on TV.” – Decider

Season 2 premiered on YouTube April 4.

7. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

Average demand expressions: 30,664,746

Description: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “A cursory overview of the plot would suggest that the two decide to work together to defend humanity from divine caprice – but the performances make it clear that what each entity is truly fighting for is one another, and the bond they’ve forged.” – NPR

The limited series premiered May 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 32,509,450

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “‘Titans’ borrows from police procedurals, action thrillers and teenage dramas, but it goes grayer, quieter and more psychological.” – New York Times

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

5. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 41,338,785

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 84%

What critics said: “Rarely are lighting, design and music so privileged over dialogue.” – Financial Times

Season 3 premiered June 5 on Hulu.

4. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 41,849,384

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “Netflix’s Lucifer has a shorter season and a tighter arc, but the campy show retains the humor and naughtiness we love.” – IGN

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

3. “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 47,781,627

Description: “Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they’re falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “In rendering their journeys, DuVernay pays careful attention to the terrifying power of language, especially the animalistic rhetoric with which prosecutors and journalists referred to the teens.” – The Atlantic

The limited series premiered May 31 on Netflix.

2. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 63,110,404

Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 67%

What critics said: “It may not be on the level of classic Black Mirror … but it’s still a fine place to look for digital-era self-reflection. Just don’t expect this run of episodes to break your brain.” – Collider

Season 5 premiered on Netflix June 5.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 69,700,744

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “The series embraces the strongest sequel tradition of the likes of Terminator 2 and the Empire Strikes Back and spices it up while also playing to its strengths.” – Deadline Hollywood

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.