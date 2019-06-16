The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “When They See Us” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

Netflix dominated this week with shows like “When They See Us” and “Black Mirror.”

Netflix is dominating the streaming world with recent releases such as the limited series “When They See Us,” its “Lucifer” revival, and the fifth season of “Black Mirror,” which jumped significantly up the list from last week.

And fans can’t wait for “Stranger Things” to return next month.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “ demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium)

source YouTube

Average demand expressions: 26,578,096 Description: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88% What critics said: “Cobra Kai Season 1 was one of the most binge-worthy shows in recent history, and we’re happy to report Season 2 absolutely follows suit.” – Starburst Season 2 premiered on YouTube April 4.

8. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 27,253,637

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “Doom Patrol has proven to be curious, vulgar, and brazenly metafictional as it traverses genres, tones, and styles to tell the story of its eccentric characters who feel less like a traditional superhero group than a family burdened by trauma.” – Vulture

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

7. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Chris Raphael/Amazon

Average demand expressions: 33,593,584

Description: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “If everything else feels decidedly extraneous, it’s mostly worth it to see two such estimable actors having such a lovely doomsday.” – The Atlantic

Season 1 premiered May 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 33,663,805

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “Titans is an interesting show, for sure, but it is at odds with itself, representing the best and worst of what DC TV can do. It’s a love letter to the weirdness of comic books spattered in CGI blood.” – Batman-News

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

5. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 42,785,084

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 84%

What critics said: “If not much sunnier, not as relentlessly grim as the second, while June is slowly, methodically, morphing into the Robo-June we know she must become. So far, so good.” – Newsday

Season 3 premiered June 5 on Hulu.

4. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Michael Courtney/FOX

Average demand expressions: 47,635,400

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “Lucifer combines style with a rather playful charm in its concept.” – Entertainment Voice

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

3. “When They See Us” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 55,388,846

Description: “Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they’re falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “Taken as a whole, there’s a lot to recommend When They See Us. It does as much as it can to recast the gaze on Black and brown people, eliciting empathy and the desire for justice.” – RogerEbert.com

The limited series premiered May 31 on Netflix.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 55,835,399

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “Let’s put our feels to the side for a moment, and consider the ugly, upside down truth about Stranger Things 2: it’s a hot god—- mess. A fun mess, for sure! With some great standout moments! But nowhere near the tight, expertly paced storytelling of the first season.” – Mashable

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.

1. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 66,728,019

Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 65%

What critics said: “Series five, newly out on Netflix, consists of only three episodes but each is richly suggestive, cunningly plotted and captivatingly played.” – Financial Times

Season 5 premiered on Netflix June 5.