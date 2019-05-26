The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Black Mirror” season 5. source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week sees the return of “Black Mirror” ahead of its upcoming fifth season.

Netflix recently announced the release date and episode details for its upcoming fifth season of the hit sci-fi anthology series, “Black Mirror,” and now the show has skyrocketed in demand among audiences in anticipation for its return.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 21,841,673

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 77%

What critics said: “‘Umbrella’ looks, feels and sounds different – music does much of the heavy lifting, and effectively so. It’s a gorgeous-looking production that evokes another world, with both feet still firmly planted in this one.” – Verne Gay, Newsday

Season 1 premiered on Netflix February 15.

8. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 22,787,325

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 82%

What critics said: “With a course correction and a potential spin-off, this new age of Star Trek finally achieves escape velocity from the old.” – Jordan Hoffman, Polygon

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

7. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

caption “Doom Patrol source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 23,431,928

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “DC’s Doom Patrol isn’t the first television show to bring about a team of unconventional heroes, but Doom Patrol places itself among the best of them.” – Joseph Dominguez, Film Inquiry

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

6. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 29,185,441

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “Handmaid’s Tale had a tough act to follow, but its second coming soars on multiple levels.” – Ed Bark, Uncle Barky

Season 3 premieres June 25 on Hulu.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 30,884,895

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “Titans is at its best when it revels in bold characters, insane plots, and eye-popping visuals.” – Victor Stiff, That Shelf

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

4. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

caption Topher Grace. source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 32,203,092

Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 84%

What critics said: “Depending on the story a particular episode may be romantic, action-packed, or creepy, but one thing they all have in common is that they’re all downright terrifying.” -Gem Seddon, Games Radar

Season 5 premieres on Netflix June 5.

3. “Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium)

source YouTube Premium

Average demand expressions: 32,939,715

Description: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “Cobra Kai turned out to be far better than it had any right to be.” – Ani Bundel, NBC News

Season 2 premiered on YouTube April 4.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 40,034,062

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “Stranger Things provides a form of escapism that has nothing to do with alternate dimensions. It invites viewers to indulge in the sweet self-righteousness that can come with getting excluded for being uncool.” – Alison Willmore, Buzzfeed

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.

1. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 51,474,913

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “What a ride, friends. We just enjoyed ten episodes of practically perfect television. Thank you, Netflix, for this gift.” – Sara Netzley, Entertainment Weekly

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.