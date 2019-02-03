The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Star Trek: Discovery” source CBS All Acces

This week sees the return of Netflix’s “Daredevil” to the list.

Superheroes have dominated streaming for yet another week.

Netflix’s Marvel series, “The Punisher,” which debuted its second season last month, and “Daredevil,” which was canceled last year after three seasons, are two of the most in-demand streaming shows of the week. DC Universe’s “Titans” and “Young Justice: Outsiders” continue to be, as well.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 24,960,468

Description: “They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 100%

What critics said: “There’s still plenty of fight left in these feisty women.” – Brett White, Decider

Season 5 premiered on Netflix January 18.

6. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 26,569,572

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “I really like how much money whoever in charge is spending on Star Trek Discovery.” – Joshua Rivera, GQ

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

5. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 28,300,719

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: “Cox’s Daredevil is perhaps the most brooding and thought-provoking he has been yet – and his performance follows suit, giving viewers possibly the most true-to-page Daredevil ever seen on-screen.” – Callum Crumlish, Daily Express

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was canceled last year.

4. “Young Justice: Outsiders” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 28,523,567

Description: “DC’s teenage Super Heroes come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets as the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a global and galaxy-wide genetic arms race.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “Young Justice: Outsiders won’t be purchase-worthy to everyone, but if you’re game and you go for it, it’s got more to offer than a lot of its big screen, live-action counterparts. Also, there’s magma.” – Amy Glynn, Paste Magazine

Season 3 premiered on DC Universe January 4.

3. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 29,250,217

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 84%

What critics said: “Another superhero show is overkill, but for what it is, Titans strong-arms its way into acceptance and occasionally more.” – Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 29,414,578

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “Self-aware, 80’s nostalgia horror done right.” – Amelia Navascues, Triple J

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops July 4.

1. “Marvel’s The Punisher” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 31,219,472

Description: “A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family’s murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 50%

What critics said: “It’s a shame such a wild and impulsive character is likely going out on such an underwhelming note.” – Alex McLevy, AV Club

Season 2 premiered on Netflix January 18.