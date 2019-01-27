The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “You” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes new entries from Netflix, “You,” “Grace and Frankie,” and “Marvel’s The Punisher;” and CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery.”

With the return of “Grace and Frankie” and “The Punisher,” and the surge in popularity of “You,” Netflix dominated audience demand this week. But don’t count out DC Universe or CBS All Access, which debuted the second season of “Star Trek: Discovery” this month.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “You” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 27,895,577

Description: “Obsessed with an aspiring writer, a charming bookstore manager goes to extreme measures to insert himself into her life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 91%

What critics said: “It is smart enough to let us know that to sympathise with Joe is to be complicit in his crimes. Every time you feel you’re being drawn in, the show pulls the rug from under you and reminds you that he is not the romantic hero you are looking for.” – James Donaghy, The Guardian

Season 1 premiered on Lifetime in September. The season became available to stream on Netflix in December. The second season will be produced exclusively by Netflix.

6. “Young Justice: Outsiders” (DC Universe)

caption “Young Justice: Outsiders” source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 28,531,381

Description: “DC’s teenage Super Heroes come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets as the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a global and galaxy-wide genetic arms race.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “The series at times flirts with being a bit too dark and humorless for its own good, but it’s clear that mature, story-driven approach is just as appealing now as it was before.” – Jesse Schedeen, IGN

Season 3 premiered on DC Universe January 4.

5. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Acces

Average demand expressions: 28,570,059

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “If you fell off the ‘Discovery’ starship, don’t be discouraged. ‘Trek’ always manages to find the right path, even after some stumbles.” – Kelly Lawler, USA Today

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

4. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 28,946,426

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “I’ve no idea where it’s going, but that’s hardly surprising because I’ve also no real idea where it went. I’ll watch it all. Probably, so will you.” – Hugo Rifkind, Times (UK)

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops July 4.

3. “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

source Melissa Moseley / Netflix

Average demand expressions: 29,661,781

Description: “They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 100%

What critics said: “It’s not the edgiest concept, but the value of friendship…should make for more great TV.” – Ben Travers, Indiewire

Season 5 premiered on Netflix January 18.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 31,257,187

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 84%

What critics said: “STREAM IT, especially if you’re a fan of Berlanti’s DC-related shows. It might be a bit darker than you like, with a bit less of a sense of humor than the others have, but it’s still well done.” – Joel Keller, Decider

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

1. “Marvel’s The Punisher” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 33,063,848

Description: “A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family’s murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 50%

What critics said: “Here’s the most unforgivable sin of the second season of The Punisher: You have a magnificent performance like this one at your disposal, and this is what you choose to do with it?” – Allison Shoemaker, RogerEbert.com

Season 2 premiered on Netflix January 18.