The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “The Boys” source Amazon Prime Video

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” and Amazon’s “The Boys.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fans are anticipating the return of Netflix’s controversial series “13 Reasons Why” ahead of its third season this month. And Amazon’s hit superhero series “The Boys” is climbing.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Young Justice: Outsiders” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 26,712,741

Description: “DC’s teenage Super Heroes come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets as the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a global and galaxy-wide genetic arms race.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 94%

What critics said: “Young Justice: Outsiders won’t be purchase-worthy to everyone, but if you’re game and you go for it, it’s got more to offer than a lot of its big screen, live-action counterparts. Also, there’s magma.” – Paste Magazine (Season 3)

The second half of season 3 premiered on DC Universe July 2.

8. “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 27,062,905

Description: “Grab some tissues! An all-new ‘Fab Five’ serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 90%

What critics said: “The Fab Five always get out in front, like fearless expedition leaders. However conservative or macho the environment they bound into, they are always fully and fabulously themselves.” – Guardian (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix July 19.

7. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 32,263,627

Description: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 80%

What critics said: “Titans is an underwhelming, but salvageable, launch for the DC Universe’s first original series.” – ComicBookMovie.com (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres in September.

6. “Money Heist (La Casa De Papel)” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 33,016,102

Description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Money Heist Part 3 is a vibrant and addictive return that recovers all the virtues of the series and takes advantage of a larger budget.” – Espinof (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 19 on Netflix.

5. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 36,564,294

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 81%

What critics said: “Rarely are lighting, design and music so privileged over dialogue.” – Financial Times (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered June 5 on Hulu.

4. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

source 13 Reasons Why/Netflix

Average demand expressions: 39,813,810

Description: “Secrets. Lies. Revenge. Everyone at Liberty High has something to hide … and the truth is about to come out.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 25%

What critics said: “13 takes some of the heat off itself with an over-packed second season that doesn’t quite walk back the controversies of the first, but attempts to talk them back.” – Newsday (Season 2)

Season 3 premieres August 23 on Netflix.

3. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 61,717,400

Description: “THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 81%

What critics said: “It’s bold, intriguing and very watchable. One episode easily rolls into the next.” – News.com.au (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

2. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 81,969,621

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 97%

What critics said: “OITNB leaves the air a pioneer that hardly any other series has caught up to-and with some of its best episodes in years.” – Slate (Season 7)

The seventh and final season premieres on Netflix July 26.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 184,973,403

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “What these ideas come down to, in the show’s thrillingly propulsive and self-consciously familiar conclusion, is the nature of a country that fully believes it’s the greatest in the world while also being well aware of its own capacity for destruction.” – The Atlantic (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.