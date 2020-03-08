The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption Anthony Mackie in “Altered Carbon” season 2 source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week includes Netflix’s “Altered Carbon” and Disney Plus’ “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Altered Carbon” is back with its second season on Netflix and it’s one of the top streaming shows right now.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Altered Carbon” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 36,345,185

Description: “After 250 years on ice, a prisoner returns to life in a new body with one chance to win his freedom: by solving a mind-bending murder.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 83%

What critics said: “It’s no secret Mackie is a Hollywood veteran, but this is the first time he has had eight hours of screen time to stretch his legs as one character – and he is fantastic.” – Daily Express (season 2)

Season 2 premiered February 27 on Netflix. See more insights here.

8. “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 42,226,708

Description: “‘Star Trek: Picard’ features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’ The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “It helps that Star Trek: Picard seems leaner and less episodic than previous series, playing like a straight mystery action-thriller with fewer flourishes of philosophy and wardrobe.” – Sydney Morning Herald (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on January 23 on CBS All Access. See more insights here.

7. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 43,283,039

Description: “Harley Quinn has finally broken things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this adult animated action-comedy series which also features Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “Harley Quinn is both entertaining, insightful and inspiring, and opens doors to great possibilities for DC Comics animation.” – Film Inquiry (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on November 29 on DC Universe. See more insights here.

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 46,792,290

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Season two is a startling drop in quality from its incredible premiere outing. Gone are the compelling and thrilling storylines that made it a binge-worthy show, inexplicably replaced with dull narratives, bland characters, and lots of needless backstory.” – The Blu Spot (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

5. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 51,368,375

Description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 83%

What critics said: “Cartel dramas like Narcos are fairy tales for a nation in decline, flattening diverse and complicated countries for the benefit of a nation that refuses to acknowledge the havoc it has wreaked on the world.” – The Verge (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered February 13 on Netflix. See more insights here.

4. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

caption “The Witcher” source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 52,443,345

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “The [action] is of a kinetic and impressively top-shelf variety, Cavill’s Geralt moving like a man possessed as he rends flesh from bone and engages in some surprisingly balletic bouts of swordplay.” – Fortune (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

3. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

source Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 64,876,827

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “If you’re already a fan of The Clone Wars, this initial return suggests a finale that fulfills the promise of everything that’s come before. It’s beautiful, action-packed, and rich in themes and emotion.” – ComicBook.com (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights here.

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

source Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 65,230,205

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “The Mandalorian is an excellently executed episodic narrative that reincarnates the spaghetti western with futuristic trimmings.” – Film Bunker (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Curtis Baker/Netflix

Average demand expressions: 69,388,026

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even while some things go a bit too predictably, the last two episodes tie everything and everyone together in spectacular, emotional fashion.” – Dallas Morning News (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.