The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Apple TV Plus launched earlier this month and one of its shows has surged past the others in audience demand. “Dickinson” broke through this week’s list, as did Netflix’s “Atypical,” which recently debuted its third season.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 24,757,057

Description: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: “What makes the diverting and mostly pleasurable “Good Omens” especially timely is something that hasn’t much changed: Armageddon seems as real a possibility now as it did three decades ago.” – New York Times

Season 1 premiered on Prime Video May 31.

8. “Dickinson” (Apple TV Plus)

source Apple TV Plus

Average demand expressions: 25,198,121

Description: “Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 1): 71%

What critics said: “Dickinson shows promise in a number of areas – among them striking visual language, an irresistible playfulness in the music supervision, and a sense of fun, if not humor, that pervades even scenes about mortality or misogyny.” – RogerEbert.com (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Apple TV Plus on November 1.

7. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 26,326,856

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “The more I think about it, the more I stand by my belief that the majority of season four is among the very best episodes the Luciferhas to offer.” – AV Club (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

6. “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 27,543,029

Description: “Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the ’90s, 20 years later. He’s a curmudgeon with a heart of … not quite gold…but something like gold. Copper?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 100%

What critics said: “BoJack may be the most important – and beloved – animated series since The Simpsons.” – Time Magazine (season 6)

Season 6 premiered on Netflix October 25.

5. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 27,722,672

Description: “‘The Boys’ is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “The Boys is an expert deconstruction of superhero stories, with an appropriately wintery view of institutional power, be it corporate, governmental, religious, or caped.” – Slate (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

4. “Atypical” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 29,820,433

Description: “When a teen on the autism spectrum decides to get a girlfriend, his bid for more independence puts his whole family on a path of self-discovery.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “Atypical is proving yet again why it remains the best half-hour on Netflix’s slate.” – Forbes (Season 3)

Season 1 premiered November 1 on Netflix.

3. “Castle Rock” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 32,712,407

Description: “Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s MISERY. In season two of this psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “Castle Rock remains an atmospheric, grippingly acted series that captures the feeling of King’s fiction while exploring corners of his world that even he might not have imagined existing.” – The Verge (season 2)

Season 4 premiered on Hulu October 23.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 55,575,880

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Those are a lot of arcs to complete in only three episodes but, judging by how episode 11 was paced, it doesn’t look like the showrunners are in any hurry to conclude these plotlines.” – Bam Smack Pow (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 110,827,747

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “This belated third season is in many ways the most movie-like thing Stranger Things has done. Its scope is much wider, from the greater reliance on elaborate digital effects to the sheer number of extras in Eighties fashions in so many scenes.” – Rolling Stone (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.