The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Castle Rock” season 2 source Hulu

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week’s includes Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” and Hulu’s “Castle Rock.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With new seasons now available, Netflix’s acclaimed animated hit “BoJack Horseman” and Hulu’s Stephen King-inspired anthology series “Castle Rock” are in high demand.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon

Average demand expressions: 25,277,561

Description: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “Good Omens is, at its heart, a cosmic gay rom-com.” – The Verge

Season 1 premiered on Prime Video May 31.

8. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 26,554,812

Description: “‘The Boys’ is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “The Boys is offering the kind of smart, easygoing pleasure that most of the Marvel Netflix shows, its closest analogues, didn’t quite reach.” – New York Times (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

7. “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 26,905,974

Description: “Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by ‘The Wu-Tang Manual’ and ‘Tao of Wu’, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%

What critics said: “An American Saga successfully paints them as such, reinforcing how impressive of a feat it was for those nine young men to unify and make history.” – Thrillist

The limited series premiered on Hulu October 9.

6. “Big Mouth” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 27,042,881

Description: “Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “In Season Three, the beloved animated series tackles serious conversations in a unique and intelligent way.” – Esquire (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 4.

5. “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 27,864,459

Description: “Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the ’90s, 20 years later. He’s a curmudgeon with a heart of … not quite gold…but something like gold. Copper?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 100%

What critics said: “Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the ’90s, 20 years later. He’s a curmudgeon with a heart of … not quite gold … but something like gold. Copper?”

Season 6 premiered on Netflix October 25.

4. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 28,591,303

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “In making the move from Fox to Netflix, Lucifer seems to have found its way back to its Season One groove-and I’m ready to reclaim my faith.” – Paste Magazine (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

3. “Castle Rock” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 29,498,431

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “This season of Castle Rock is pulpy in a way season one didn’t attempt. It’s quick and sharp and tense and breathless.” – AV Club (season 2)

Season 4 premiered on Hulu October 23.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

caption “Titans” source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 50,905,428

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 80%

What critics said: “Freed of the leftover baggage from Season 1, the series is now able to move forward and establish a more engaging status quo for its heroes.” – IGN (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 80,356,795

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “I’m starting to get the feeling that nobody expected Stranger Things to last for three series.” – Guardian (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.