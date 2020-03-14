The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Narcos: Mexico” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week includes Netflix’s “Castlevania” and “Narcos: Mexico.”

The third season of Netflix’s animated “Castlevania” recently debuted and it was the ninth most popular TV show in the US on Friday. But it’s also one of the most in-demand streaming originals in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 35,220,600

Description: “Harley Quinn has finally broken things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this adult animated action-comedy series which also features Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “Harley Quinn isn’t the PG, kid-friendly animation we’re used to seeing from DC … it’s vulgar and violent. It’s no-holds-barred when it comes to its dialogue and action. When Harley hits, there’s blood and lots of it.” – Digital Spy (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on November 29 on DC Universe. See more insights here.

8. “Castlevania” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 35,580,589

Description: “A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “Netflix’s Castlevania works because it’s using its new medium to really explore these characters and this story in a way the games can’t quite.” – Observer (season 3)

Season 3 premiered March 5 on Netflix. See more insights here.

7. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 43,403,937

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Titans still isn’t quite up there with some of the better superhero small screen offerings but it might be soon enough.” – ComicBookMovie.com (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

6. “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 45,842,219

Description: “‘Star Trek: Picard’ features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’ The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “Sir Patrick Stewart delivers the best thing I’ve ever seen in the world of Star Trek. ‘Star Trek: Picard’ is flawless.” – Indian Country Today (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on January 23 on CBS All Access. See more insights here.

5. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 49,860,534

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “The Witcher, for all its convoluted inanity, manages to buck expectations of female characters in a TV fantasy series simply by writing them the way men in the genre normally are.” – Daily Beast (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

4. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 50,532,152

Description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 86%

What critics said: “The second season of Narcos: Mexico, then, is far from flawless – but there are enough reminders of what has made the show such a phenomenon to make it a worthy watch.” – Radio Times (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered February 13 on Netflix. See more insights here.

3. “Star Was: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

source Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 59,962,503

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “The animation is better than ever, the spirit of the series-a more character-based version of the stories told between ‘Attack Of The Clones’ and ‘Revenge Of The Sith’ are as compelling as ever.” – The Playlist (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights here.

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

source Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 60,119,108

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “This is a polished production that shows off every cent of its feature film budget on every frame of its run time. This isn’t a ‘made-for-TV Star Wars,’ it’s a Star Wars that happens to be on TV, or streaming, as it were.” – San Francisco Chronicle (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 69,025,983

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “It’s also worth noting that there’s a new scene stealer in Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’ sister Erica, whose bratty attitude translates into hilarious disposition for the entire group.” – US Weekly (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.