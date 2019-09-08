The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes a new addition, Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

“The Dark Crystal” is back, this time on Netflix in the form of a prequel TV series, and audiences can’t get enough of it. And DC Universe’s “Titans” returned on Friday for its second season.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services (from August 28 to September 3):

9. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 26,580,546

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “The episodes fly by, and the characters reflect more on their naturalistic and hellish features and experiences, which further invigorates Lucifer and Chloe’s perfectly imperfect relationship.” – Film Inquiry (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

8. “Young Justice: Outsiders” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 27,750,385

Description: “DC’s teenage Super Heroes come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets as the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a global and galaxy-wide genetic arms race.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 94%

What critics said: “Young Justice: Outsiders does a solid job of providing a good way of getting into the rhythm of the show’s larger world and figuring out what’s what, and for those who’ve been waiting for the series’ return, you definitely won’t be disappointed.” – io9 (Season 3)

The second half of season 3 premiered on DC Universe July 2.

7. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 33,694,096

Description: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 80%

What critics said: “An exciting start to the season once you get past the remnants of season one, Titans still isn’t quite up there with some of the better superhero small screen offerings but it might be soon enough.” – ComicBookMovie.com (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

6. “Mindhunter” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 35,902,191

Description: “In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 98%

What critics said: “It’s all very, very dark, which for me is very, very intriguing.” – Boston Globe (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix August 16.

5. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 37,741,583

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 85%

What critics said: “It’s the bewitching and immersive experience that high fantasy fans have been waiting for.” – Indiewire (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix August 30.

4. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Average demand expressions: 39,476,822

Description: “THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “The best part of The Boys is that all of its gory, uninching action-packed drama is packaged as a dark comedy. For as disturbing as the plot can get, there are always laughs – often twisted and sardonic – around the corner.” – Cincinnati CityBeat (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

3. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 40,596,799

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 97%

What critics said: “The seventh and final installment of Orange is the New Black is its most thoughtful, its most assured, and its most satisfying yet.” – Sydney Morning Herald (Season 7)

The seventh and final season premiered on Netflix July 26.

2. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 106,602,857

Description: “Secrets. Lies. Revenge. Everyone at Liberty High has something to hide … and the truth is about to come out.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 6%

What critics said: “Every time this show almost does something good it just veers off for the lazy sophomoric treatise instead. It’s exhausting and it’s unpleasant and it’s often dangerous, and at this point, there is no reason why it should still be around.” – Vox (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered August 23 on Netflix.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 134,778,789

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “On the evidence of this plodding and predictable third season, the Duffers can’t skip town soon enough.” – Daily Telegraph (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.