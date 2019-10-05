The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Disenchantment” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week’s includes Netflix’s “Disenchantment” and DC Universe’s “Titans.”

Netflix’s animated fantasy series “Disenchantment,” from “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening, is catching audiences’ attention in its second season, which debuted in late September.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Disenchantment” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 23,977,920

Description: “Princess duties call, but she’d rather be drinking. Free-spirited Bean exasperates the king as she wreaks havoc with her demon and elf pals.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 69%

What critics said: “Season 2 doesn’t fully follow on the brio the show displayed at the tail end of last season, but with a newfound pathos and lots of wit, Disenchantment has finally transmogrified into that rare beast of a TV show that leaves you asking for more.” – Thrillist (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix September 20.

8. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 25,004,305

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “Netflix’s Lucifer has a shorter season and a tighter arc, but the campy show retains the humor and naughtiness we love.” – IGN (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

7. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 26,164,949

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 97%

What critics said: “As the show gets toward its closing episodes, Kohan and company display a strong grasp on what these characters have gone through in what was a condensed time period, living and suffering lifetimes over less than two years of story-time.” – Hollywood Reporter (Season 7)

The seventh and final season premiered on Netflix July 26.

6. “Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium)

Average demand expressions: 27,903,190

Description: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “The new season of Cobra Kai is about a dojo-vs.-dojo rivalry. Let me assure you, I feel stupid even typing the words “dojo-vs.-dojo rivalry.” But that is the beauty and the mystery of Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid sequel series takes wispy notions like “’80s nostalgia” and “love triangles” and transforms them into a substantive, wildly enjoyable saga of redemption, humanity, and the creeping ennui of middle age.” – Entertainment Weekly

Season 2 premiered on YouTube April 4.

5. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 30,830,980

Description: “Secrets. Lies. Revenge. Everyone at Liberty High has something to hide … and the truth is about to come out.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 12%

What critics said: “Television series must evolve to stay interesting, but it is telling that a drama predicated on an unusual storytelling angle chose strip back to basics, mostly for the sake of staying alive.” – Salon (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered August 23 on Netflix.

4. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Average demand expressions: 31,312,977

Description: “‘The Boys’ is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “Comics tend to lampshade, retcon, downplay, or explain away these questions. But with amplified character flaws, The Boys calls them back into question.” – Polygon (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

3. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 35,084,261

Description: “As power-hungry overlords drain life from the planet Thra, a group of brave Gelfling unite on a quest to save their world and fight off the darkness.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “The care, the attention to detail, and the roster of stars eager for involvement are all an indication of just how highly valued Age of Resistance is by its creators — and how ultimately satisfying it is that the resulting series is a win for everyone.” – Vox (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix August 30.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 50,850,995

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 79%

What critics said: “Titans is not going to blow anyone away but it will still appeal to established fans and has some nice moments for fans of DC Comics history.” – JoBlo (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 96,292,626

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “Season three of Stranger Things has stayed true to its sci-fi origins in the best way that it could – banking on its viewers’ empathy with experiences of young love, friendship, and loss.” – New Statesmen (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.