The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

"Elite"

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes Netflix’s “Elite” and the return of YouTube’s “Cobra Kai” now that it’s available to watch for free.

The second season of Netflix’s “Elite” came out this month and now it’s made its debut among the most in-demand streaming titles this week. “Cobra Kai” has also returned to the list after YouTube made the first two seasons available to watch for free.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 25,378,016

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “In making the move from Fox to Netflix, Lucifer seems to have found its way back to its Season One groove.” – Paste Magazine

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

8. “Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium)

Average demand expressions: 26,007,095

Description: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “The new season of Cobra Kai is about a dojo-vs.-dojo rivalry. Let me assure you, I feel stupid even typing the words “dojo-vs.-dojo rivalry.” But that is the beauty and the mystery of Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid sequel series takes wispy notions like “’80s nostalgia” and “love triangles” and transforms them into a substantive, wildly enjoyable saga of redemption, humanity, and the creeping ennui of middle age.” – Entertainment Weekly

Season 2 premiered on YouTube April 4.

7. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 32,720,137

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 97%

What critics said: “The relationships of Litchfield’s inmates continue to give us some of television’s best ideas on family.” – Refinery 29 (Season 7)

The seventh and final season premiered on Netflix July 26.

6. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Average demand expressions: 33,474,580

Description: “THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “The best part of The Boys is that all of its gory, uninching action-packed drama is packaged as a dark comedy. For as disturbing as the plot can get, there are always laughs – often twisted and sardonic – around the corner.” – Cincinatti CityBeat (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

5. “Elite” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 37,676,058

Description: “When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 83%

What critics said: “Overall, Elite season 2 offers more of what has made the show a success and wisely doesn’t try to change a solid formula.” – Daily Dot (Season 2)

The second season premiered on Netflix September 6.

4. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 43,859,984

Description: “As power-hungry overlords drain life from the planet Thra, a group of brave Gelfling unite on a quest to save their world and fight off the darkness.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “Whether you’re watching for fulfilled nostalgia or current pleasure, this is a whimsical, fun and entertaining series.” – Hollywood Reporter (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix August 30.

3. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 46,514,322

Description: “Secrets. Lies. Revenge. Everyone at Liberty High has something to hide … and the truth is about to come out.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 6%

What critics said: “Every season, the number of women in the cast shrinks, and they’re replaced with more tortured boys in increasingly violent situations … It’s just more blatant about it now.” – AV Club (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered August 23 on Netflix.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 49,224,388

Description: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “Freed of the leftover baggage from Season 1, the series is now able to move forward and establish a more engaging status quo for its heroes.” – IGN (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 89,537,181

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “The nostalgia is perfection, as are all of those nods and homages to ’80s classics we hold dear, but that’s not why we keep tuning in. That’s a testament to the Duffer Brothers’ densely packed story as it is the actors that have been tasked to play them.” – Bloody Disgusting (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.