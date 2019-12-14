The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” source Amazon Prime Video

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week’s new entries include DC Universe’s “Harley Quinn” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” continues to be the most in-demand streaming show in the US after topping “Stranger Things” last month.

Netflix’s “Lucifer” revival is still going strong, as the title character recently appeared in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover television event. And “The Boys” returned to the list this week after Amazon dropped a teaser trailer for season two.

Newcomers this week include DC Universe’s new adult-oriented animated series “Harley Quinn” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which recently debuted its third season.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 26,531,614

Description: “Harley Quinn has finally broken things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this adult animated action-comedy series which also features Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 88%

What critics said: “It uses profoundly silly plots to address serious real-world issues and tells surprisingly sweet stories that are utterly soaked in cartoon gore. – Polygon (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on November 29 on DC Universe.

8. “The Dragon Prince” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 26,731,032

Description: “An extraordinary discovery inspires two human princes and an elven assassin to team up on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “With even more epic set pieces and a grandiose scale, Season 3 completely outdoes the two that preceded it.” – CBR (season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix November 22.

7. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Average demand expressions: 27,482,768

Description: “‘The Boys’ is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 84%

What critics said: “The Boys is an expert deconstruction of superhero stories, with an appropriately wintery view of institutional power, be it corporate, governmental, religious, or caped.” – Slate (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

6. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 28,973,498

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “The more I think about it, the more I stand by my belief that the majority of season four is among the very best episodes the Lucifer has to offer.” – AV Club (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

5. “The Crown” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 35,797,186

Description: “This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 91%

What critics said: “The series continues to be the most compelling, teetering between tabloid snuff and reverent curiosity with a confident handle of the creative danger that entails.” – Daily Beast (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered November 17 on Netflix.

4. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Average demand expressions: 36,183,140

Description: “Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 81%

What critics said: “It can be a fun diversion, sweet in its willful irrelevancy and alluring in its jovial rhythms.” – Boston Globe (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered December 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

3. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 66,002,387

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 84%

What critics said: “Rather than skimp on the fixins’, the Titans season 2 loads so much on the narrative plate that, like yesterday’s Thanksgiving dinner, it is difficult to fully appreciate any one dish we have to chew on.” – Den of Geek (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 69,812,830

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even while some things go a bit too predictably, the last two episodes tie everything and everyone together in spectacular, emotional fashion.” – Dallas Morning News (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.

1. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Average demand expressions: 114,365,466

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “Even dug-in purists who haven’t enjoyed a single Star Wars thing since Return of the Jedi might find themselves loving this exquisitely judged new series.” – Sydney Morning Herald (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12.

Data for this week’s list was compiled from December 4 to December 10 by Parrot Analytics.