The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “The Mandalorian” source Disney Plus

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week includes Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “The Dragon Prince.”

Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” continues to dominate streaming television, thanks in no small part to the popularity of Baby Yoda.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

New to this week’s list is Netflix’s animated fantasy series “The Dragon Prince,” which recently debuted its third season.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Castle Rock” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 26,800,169

Description: “Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s MISERY. In season two of this psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “A lot of horror anthologies hinge on concept instead of character or performance, but I’m happy to see ‘Castle Rock’ bucking that trend.” – RogerEbert.com (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Hulu October 23.

8. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 26,938,850

Description: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: “A cursory overview of the plot would suggest that the two decide to work together to defend humanity from divine caprice – but the performances make it clear that what each entity is truly fighting for is one another, and the bond they’ve forged.” – NPR

Season 1 premiered on Prime Video May 31.

7. “The Dragon Prince” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 28,930,641

Description: “An extraordinary discovery inspires two human princes and an elven assassin to team up on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “A fascinating inversion of classic fantasy tropes centering on children in humble circumstances who learn they’re secretly of noble blood and have some great destiny.” – Polygon (season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix November 22.

6. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 29,188,253

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 82%

What critics said: “The Handmaid’s Tale probably should have been a miniseries. But since it’s hard to imagine Hulu canceling its flagship original anytime soon, I wish creator Bruce Miller would consider making changes in the seasons to come.” – Time (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered June 5 on Hulu.

5. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source FOX

Average demand expressions: 31,701,122

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “From the show’s cinematography, to the special effects, to the love and care these characters already receive in the writer’s room and from the actors’ performances, everything got an upgrade.” – BamSmackPow (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

4. “The Crown” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 43,291,060

Description: “This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “The Crown season three doubles down on the series’ practice of treating the tiniest diplomatic faux pas as something bearing the immediate potential to threaten the Empire to its veddy core.” – NPR (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered November 17 on Netflix.

3. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 74,896,711

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “Combining the best of the first season with comedy and color, Stranger Things 3 is a warm, summer hit.” – CNet (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 88,415,064

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 84%

What critics said: “This hard-hitting drama provided much of the talented cast with some juicy material, while also allowing the show to continue to go from strength-to-strength.” – WhatCulture (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

1. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

source Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 129,680,348

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “This is a visually stunning, consistently entertaining space-spaghetti-Western serial.” – Chicago Sun-Times (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12.

Data for this week’s list was compiled from November 27 to December 3 by Parrot Analytics.