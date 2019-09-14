The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Carnival Row” source Amazon Prime Video

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes Amazon Prime Video’s “Carnival Row” and sees the return of “Good Omens” to the list.

Amazon Prime Video’s new fantasy series hasn’t been a hit with critics, but audiences love it. Further proof: it debuted on this week’s list most in-demand streaming shows. And Amazon’s “Good Omens” returned to the list after a hiatus.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 29,136,410

Description: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “If everything else feels decidedly extraneous, it’s mostly worth it to see two such estimable actors having such a lovely doomsday.” – The Atlantic

Season 1 premiered on Prime Video May 31.

8. “Mindhunter” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 29,163,753 Description: “In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 98% What critics said: “By yanking [Holden Ford] into season 2, a story with more nuance and care than he seems capable of, the series holds a mirror to the revered concept of the callous genius.” – Polygon (Season 2) Season 2 premiered on Netflix August 16.

7. “Carnival Row” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 31,720,579 Description: “With a serial killer loose on Carnival Row, and a government that turns a blind eye to the deaths of its lower class citizens, Rycroft Philostrate, a war-hardened investigator, is the only person willing to stop the murders and maintain the fragile peace. But when Vignette Stonemoss, a faerie refugee, turns up in the Burgue, she forces Philo to reckon with a past he’s tried to forget.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 55% What critics said: “Despite those momentary bright spots in an ongoing bleak collection of fates, Carnival Row largely meanders through the world of its own making.” – Indiewire (Season 1) Season 2 premiered on Prime Video August 30.

6. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 38,468,499

Description: “THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “It is Moriarty’s maltreated but undaunted Starlight who, appropriately, feels like she is preventing the whole thing from collapsing into darkness.” – Guardian (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

5. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 39,594,482

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 97%

What critics said: “After six long years, the show manages to deliver a thoroughly satisfying final season that will make you laugh, cry and clench your fists in equal measure.” – Flickering Myth (Season 7)

The seventh and final season premiered on Netflix July 26.

4. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 46,236,952

Description: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 67%

What critics said: “Titans struggles to move forward from Season 1’s disappointing finale, but there’s plenty of room to grow.” – IGN (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

3. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 55,568,551

Description: “As power-hungry overlords drain life from the planet Thra, a group of brave Gelfling unite on a quest to save their world and fight off the darkness.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “A beauty with a fully realized world which seems to know where it’s going and how to get there.” – Newsday (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix August 30.

2. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 72,084,413

Description: “Secrets. Lies. Revenge. Everyone at Liberty High has something to hide … and the truth is about to come out.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 6%

What critics said: “By cluttering its plot with preposterous drama even as it strains for uplift, or at least some greater meaning, the series undermines its own intention-and winds up making itself useful to no one in particular.” – Vanity Fair (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered August 23 on Netflix.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 118,831,745

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “This is Stranger Things’ most enjoyable season yet. The fact of the matter is that Matt and Ross Duffer keep using this same formula because it works, and because they know how to wield it to ensure maximum entertainment.” – Forbes (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.