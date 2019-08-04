The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “The Boys” source Amazon Prime Video

This week includes Netflix’s “Money Heist,” Amazon’s “The Boys,” and Hulu’s “Veronica Mars” revival.

Amazon’s new superhero series, “The Boys,” has arrived to heavy fanfare. And Hulu’s surprise drop of its “Veronica Mars” revival on July 19, a week before its scheduled release, didn’t stop audiences from tuning in or talking about the show.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance. Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 27,276,343

Description: “Grab some tissues! An all-new ‘Fab Five’ serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “Queer Eye’s formula – manipulative and effective, awkward and transcendent – remains the same as before, but the emphasis on the Fab Five as individuals does change its value proposition somewhat.” (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix July 19.

8. “Veronica Mars” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 29,803,991

Description: “In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, the rich and powerful make the rules. They own the town and are desperately trying to keep their dirty little secrets just that … secret. Unfortunately for them, there’s Veronica Mars, a smart, fearless private investigator dedicated to solving the town’s toughest mysteries.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “Veronica is savvy and righteous and fearless, but she’s warped.” – Slate

The revival premiered on Hulu July 19.

7. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 30,919,981

Description: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 80%

What critics said: “DC Universe’s Titans is so good that once you get sucked in after watching episode one, you will find yourself wanting to binge watch the other ten episodes.” – FilmDirect (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

6. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 31,156,546

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “The episodes fly by, and the characters reflect more on their naturalistic and hellish features and experiences, which further invigorates Lucifer and Chloe’s perfectly imperfect relationship.” – Film Inquiry (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

5. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 34,094,975

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 81%

What critics said: “Some of these bastards get what they deserve, at long last. And it feels so good.” – Forbes (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered June 5 on Hulu.

4. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 34,899,709

Description: “THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 82%

What critics said: “A grave mirror of our own reality, but hopefully by series’ end, it will be the stuff of pure, wish-fulfilling fiction.” – Nerdist (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

3. “Money Heist (La Casa De Papel)” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 41,973,713

Description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “If you enjoyed seasons 1 and 2 and maybe even learned some Spanish in the process, this cynical Spaniard has good news for you: You’ll enjoy part 3. A lot.” – CNet (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 19 on Netflix.

2. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 63,895,848

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 97%

What critics said: “No show of the current era has so sharply used juxtaposition to depict inequality in America.” – The Atlantic (Season 7)

The seventh and final season premieres on Netflix July 26.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 214,641,738

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “The rhythm of ‘Stranger Things’ has never been tighter, but it helps that the cast feels elevated as well.” – RogerEbert.com (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.