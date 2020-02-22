The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” season 7 source Disney Plus

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week’s list includes Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Disney Plus’ “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” has surged to the top of this week’s demand ranking thanks to the release last week of a season four teaser.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” returned to the list, as the final season premiered on Disney Plus on Friday. Parrot Analytics told Business Insider that demand for “The Clone Wars” that was 143% higher than demand for “The Mandalorian” three days ahead of their respective premieres.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s hit fantasy series “The Witcher” continues to lose audience demand in the US, but it’s still the biggest series worldwide.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 32,945,389

Description: “Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Woefully, Part 3 loses the sense of dread and horror that pervaded the first two seasons.” – Film Inquiry (season 3)

Season 3 premiered on January 24 on Netflix. See more insights here.

8. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

source Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 37,990,043

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 100%

What critics said: “It works to rectify the mistakes of the prequels by filling in all the gaps and adding many, many layers of nuance to the major characters. It manages to have fun while also telling serious and sometimes even tragic stories.” – AV Club (season 6)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights here.

7. “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 45,385,505

Description: “‘Star Trek: Picard’ features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’ The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “Picard brings the unpredictable to a series that has relied on happy endings for so long; we have grown up now, and we are able to see more of this universe, both good and bad.” – Film Bunker (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on January 23 on CBS All Access. See more insights here.

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 47,822,259

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 85%

What critics said: “It’s ridiculous how much better this season of Titans has been over the first year. Each episode feels like it’s setting the new high mark for the series.” – Lyles’ Movie Files (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

5. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 49,651,373

Description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 82%

What critics said: “Narcos: Mexico is still comfort food for crime-drama lovers, but there are additional spices for extra kick. Those who indulge will once again be seduced into binging rather than savoring this juiced-up course.” – Uproxx (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered February 13 on Netflix. See more insights here.

4. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 56,717,594

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 66%

What critics said: “Part GOT, LOTR and Harry Potter, The Witcher’s first season is a winner. Henry Cavill is perfectly cast in this sexy, fantastical world with lots of potential.” – CineXpress (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

3. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 59,543,184

Description: “Harley Quinn has finally broken things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this adult animated action-comedy series which also features Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 89%

What critics said: “The series does a great job in proving something that all us Harley fans have known since her inception: Harley Quinn is much more than her relationship with Joker.” – Geeks of Color (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on November 29 on DC Universe. See more insights here.

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Average demand expressions: 68,947,047

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “It seems Lucas’ family-friendly combination of high stakes in deep space with a strong sense of spiritual mystery is still a winning formula.” – World Magazine (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 89,405,773

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “It was the right mixture of fun and spooks and action and good ol’ fashioned friendship. It was a gory technicolour delight, and evoked the same joy from the first season, but with a more grown-up energy.” – Junkee (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.