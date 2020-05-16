The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Outer Banks” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week includes the latest Netflix hit, new series “Outer Banks.”

“Outer Banks,” Netflix’s new coming-of-age series, has found a solid audience after debuting a month ago.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 31,389,564

Description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 87%

What critics said: “As ever, it’s exquisitely written, cast and shot, making great use of Mexico’s stunning landscapes, opulent haciendas and colourful ’80s fashions. The series does a fine job too of keeping the viewer straight about a big cast of characters.” – Sydney Morning Herald (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered February 13 on Netflix. See more insights for “Narcos Mexico“.

8. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 31,950,204

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “The bats— energy driving a slew of increasingly odd choices makes for a pretty entertaining spectacle.” – Indiewire (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher“.

7. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 38,742,739

Description: “Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “Harley Quinn has excelled at exploring the unexpected mundanity of the superhero world.” – Den of Geek (season 2)

Season 2 premiered April 3 on DC Universe. See more insights for “Harley Quinn“.

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 41,487,511

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Titans is not going to blow anyone away but it will still appeal to established fans and has some nice moments for fans of DC Comics history.” – JoBlo’s Movie Network (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights for “Titans“.

5. “Outer Banks” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 41,515,470

Description: “On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 70%

What critics said: “Any dramatic shortcomings will be overlooked by those attracted to the show’s basic premise: young people living unsupervised, on the margins of society, but who still get to behave like they have a team of lawyers on retainer.” – The Wall Street Journal (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on April 15. See more insights for “Outer Banks.”

4. “Money Heist (La Case de Papel)” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 42,737,462

Description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 75%

What critics said: “Money Heist does an exceptional job of crafting intricate, layered stories, but it needs to be extra careful depending on how Arturo’s story plays out.” – Tell-Tale TV (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix April 3. See more insights for “Money Heist“.

3. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 58,191,475

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “With risk comes reward, and in the end, the show feels all the more fresh because of it.” – Film School Rejects (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things“.

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

source Disney/Lucasfilm

Average demand expressions: 64,499,849

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “… although it’s undoubtedly an imaginatively staged … the action does get ploddy at times.” – Metro (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

1. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

source Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 119,245,782

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “It’s the ending that The Clone Warsalways deserved, and a dignified close to an era of Star Warsthat wasn’t always so dignified. The Clone Wars blazed a trail for what came after it: the gritty violence of Rogue One, the populism of The Last Jedi, the sensibilities and lore of The Mandalorian.” – Slate (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”