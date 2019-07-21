The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Young Justice: Outsiders” source DC Universe

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Amazon’s “Good Omens,” and DC Universe’s “Young Justice: Outsiders.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Stranger Things” season three continues to dominate streaming TV and Amazon’s “Good Omens” is back on people’s radar.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance. Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 23,219,610

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 86%

What critics said: “The relationships of Litchfield’s inmates continue to give us some of television’s best ideas on family.” – Refinery 29 (Season 7)

The seventh and final season premieres on Netflix July 26.

8. “Young Justice: Outsiders” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 23,946,222

Description: “DC’s teenage Super Heroes come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets as the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a global and galaxy-wide genetic arms race.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 94%

What critics said: “The show has finally given a bit more of a story purpose to one of my biggest pet peeves with the season.” – AIPT (Season 3)

The second half of season three premiered on DC Universe July 2.

7. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 25,170,712

Description: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan…except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 82%

What critics said: “If everything else feels decidedly extraneous, it’s mostly worth it to see two such estimable actors having such a lovely doomsday.” – The Atlantic (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video May 31.

6. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 26,027,401 Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 67% What critics said: “The three instalments vary in mood, genre and just about everything else (as anthologies are designed to do) but they share a new air of calm authority.” – Guardian (Season 5) Season 5 premiered on Netflix June 5.

5. “Dark” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 26,300,000

Description: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “Perhaps the best way to enjoy ‘Dark’ is just to let it pass over you, as weightily satisfying as the thunk that the doors of the show’s many German station wagons make when they’re shut.” – New Yorker (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix June 21.

4. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 29,247,040

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “Fans of Lucifer will not be disappointed by what Season 4 has in store, and if you aren’t already a Lucifan, now is probably a great time to start watching.” – CBR (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

3. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 33,624,370

Description: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 80%

What critics said: “[Titans] balances the darkness with humour and some good character work to craft a surprisingly engaging superhero TV series. It is, simply put, better than it has any business being.” – Indian Express (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

2. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 36,860,182

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 79%

What critics said: “The Handmaid’s Tale clearly wanted to illustrate how the dehumanization of a person can lead to that person dehumanizing others, to great peril; there’s no doubt now that we were always supposed to see June’s actions in the last several episodes as foolish, selfish, reckless, and cruel. But it didn’t work, and now we’re back at the beginning …” – AV Club (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered June 5 on Hulu.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 308,502,552

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even the most distinctive moments feel disconnected from the rest, especially a segment in the final episode that feels as if its sole purpose is to be extracted and recirculated as a meme.” – Slate (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.