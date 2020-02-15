The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Harley Quinn” source DC Universe

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week’s list includes Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and DC Universe’s “Harley Quinn.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

DC Universe’s adult-oriented animated series, “Harley Quinn,” got a big boost in audience demand this week, likely due to the release of the movie “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).”

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

This week, Netflix’s “The Witcher” fell behind “Stranger Things.” Expect the latter to gain an even bigger boost in the week ahead thanks to the release of the first teaser for season four on Friday.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “You” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 36,637,262

Description: “A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “The second season of You is even more bonkers than its predecessor, rectifying loose plot threads and keeping the addictive contents of the first season.” – Film Inquiry (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26. See more insights here.

8. “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 39,250,039

Description: “Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the ’90s, 20 years later. He’s a curmudgeon with a heart of…not quite gold…but something like gold. Copper?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 96%

What critics said: “The last few episodes hit all the right, bittersweet notes, and make the entire journey feel richer for how smartly the show chose its ultimate destination.” – Rolling Stone (season 6)

The final episodes premiered on January 31 on Netflix. See more insights here.

7. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 41,371,945

Description: “Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “The character growth of Part 3 is simply put, delicious. The emotional payoffs of each journey keep the show from slipping into WTF!?! territory and firmly ground CAOS as a show with something to say outside of quippy one-liners.” – TV Guide (season 3)

Season 3 premiered on January 24 on Netflix. See more insights here.

6. “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 47,086,222

Description: “‘Star Trek: Picard’ features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’ The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 92%

What critics said: “Overall, it felt eerily successful, a bit like when McDonald’s started selling salads and decent coffee.” – Times (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on January 23 on CBS All Access. See more insights here.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 51,993,635

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 85%

What critics said: “With a bit of time, Titans might end up getting steady on its feet again and returning to being one of the better live-action cape shows, but for the time being, it’s definitely showed itself to be a bit more than rusty.” –io9 (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

4. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 52,462,402

Description: “Harley Quinn has finally broken things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this adult animated action-comedy series which also features Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 89%

What critics said: “For DC fans to animation lovers, this is the perfect show for you. Prepare for utter insanity from start to finish, and expect to be shocked and offended at every turn.” – Flickering Myth (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on November 29 on DC Universe. See more insights here.

3. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 61,633,128

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 66%

What critics said: “When the worst thing you can say about a series is that every episode ends up being better than the one that preceded it, that leaves an exciting amount of room to grow.” – AV Club (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 63,967,248

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “What these ideas come down to, in the show’s thrillingly propulsive and self-consciously familiar conclusion, is the nature of a country that fully believes it’s the greatest in the world while also being well aware of its own capacity for destruction.” – The Atlantic (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.

1. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

source Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 74,038,564

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “It is a relief and a joy to see that The Mandalorian knows what it is here to do; it knows who it is fighting for.” – Vanity Fair (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.