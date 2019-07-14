The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Stranger Things” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is blowing away all other shows, and DC Universe’s “Young Justice: Outsiders” returned to the list.

The third season of Netflix’s hit “Stranger Things” is blowing away the competition in the streaming realm by a huge margin. Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance. “Stranger Things” has over 260,000,000 more expressions than the number two show on the list this week. DC Universe’s “Young Justice: Outsiders” returned to the list after the debut of the second half of its third season this month. Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 21,331,571

Description: “Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell’s Kitchen.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 73%

What critics said: “The real kudos has to go to Carrie-Ann Moss as Jeri Hogarth, who may be having more fun with her role than any actor has ever had.” – Daily Telegraph (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix June 14.

8. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 22,206,699

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 83%

What critics said: “It restores the sense of discovery that season one held, back when Piper learned the ways of prison life – only this time, it places almost all of the cast favourites in a newborn state … But it isn’t quite back to its best.” – Guardian (Season 6)

The seventh and final season premieres on Netflix July 26.

7. “Young Justice: Outsiders” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 25,412,967

Description: “DC’s teenage Super Heroes come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets as the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a global and galaxy-wide genetic arms race.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 94%

What critics said: “Fans of the series shouldn’t worry because Young Justice: Outsiders quickly builds off of the strong first half, beginning to unravel the mystery and put the Team on a collision course with the villains.” – ComicBook (Season 3)

The second half of season three premiered on DC Universe July 2.

6. “Dark” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 29,015,465

Description: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “‘Dark’ is a rewarding investment in time spent in untangling the family trees and timelines. It’s also an intriguing experiment in how looped events and themes of determinism can play into growth and evolution.” – Indiewire (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix June 21.

5. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 29,840,847

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “There’s about 10 more minutes per episode. But the added time doesn’t drag things down. There’s more time for jokes and for the season’s rich plot lines.” – Washington Post (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

4. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 30,487,930

Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 67%

What critics said: “Black Mirror’s fifth season rang in a new era of confidence and dedication to exploring the world of genre when it comes to creating impactful pieces.” – Film Inquiry (Season 5)

Season 5 premiered on Netflix June 5.

3. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 33,598,838

Description: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “Titans is the absolute zenith of the post-Nolan, post-Dark Knight era of “mature” comic book storytelling, a show with both the grittiness and enjoyability factor of sandpaper.” – Collider (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

2. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 34,667,110

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 78%

What critics said: “The Handmaid’s Tale fails to incorporate historical parallels to Gilead into the narrative, erasing black women from the very stories of their own subjugation.” – Jezebel (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered June 5 on Hulu.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 297,582,961

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “What these ideas come down to, in the show’s thrillingly propulsive and self-consciously familiar conclusion, is the nature of a country that fully believes it’s the greatest in the world while also being well aware of its own capacity for destruction.” – The Atlantic (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.