The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “13 Reasons Why” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” Amazon’s “The Boys,” and DC Universe’s “Titans.”

Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” is gaining momentum after the streamer dropped a new trailer for season three this week, and DC Universe’s “Titans” remains steady heading in to its upcoming second season next month.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance. Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Young Justice: Outsiders” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 24,663,587 Description: “DC’s teenage Super Heroes come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets as the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a global and galaxy-wide genetic arms race. Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 94% What critics said: “Fans of the series shouldn’t worry because Young Justice: Outsiders quickly builds off of the strong first half, beginning to unravel the mystery and put the Team on a collision course with the villains.” – ComicBook.com (Season 3) The second half of season 3 premiered on DC Universe July 2.

8. “Money Heist” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 24,832,039

Description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Money Heist returns bigger but remains true to itself and settled in its virtues to try to satisfy the millions of spectators across the world that are waiting for it.” – El Pais (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 19 on Netflix.

7. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 26,559,558

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “Netflix’s Lucifer has a shorter season and a tighter arc, but the campy show retains the humor and naughtiness we love.” – IGN (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

6. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 28,129,905

Description: “Secrets. Lies. Revenge. Everyone at Liberty High has something to hide … and the truth is about to come out.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 25%

What critics said: “As with the first season, 13 Reasons Why is not an easy, breezy Saturday night binge but there’s something addictive about it, that is until you remember teen angst has a limited shelf life.” – News.com.au (Season 2)

Season 3 premieres August 23 on Netflix.

5. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 33,191,555

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 82%

What critics said: “It’s changed from a dystopian nightmare to a revenge fantasy.” – io9 (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered June 5 on Hulu.

4. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 36,441,473

Description: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 80%

What critics said: “The violence takes some getting used to, but it balances well with humor and powerful performances to create an engaging show” – Entertainment Weekly (Season)

Season 2 premieres on DC Universe September 6.

3. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 59,490,774

Description: “THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 82%

What critics said: “Starr, Moriarty, and Shue bring extra dimensions to their characters, too, making “The Boys” all that much more fun (you know, when it’s not very, very dark).” – Indiewire (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

2. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 61,708,312

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 97%

What critics said: “The final season of Orange mostly works and does give a compelling, emotional farewell to these characters that we’ve grown to love.” – Observer (Season 7)

The seventh and final season premieres on Netflix July 26.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 160,114,795

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “There’s a new scene stealer in Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’ sister Erica, whose bratty attitude translates into hilarious disposition for the entire group.” – Us Weekly (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.