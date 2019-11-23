The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “The Mandalorian” source Lucasfilm

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disney Plus has entered the streaming war with its live-action “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian.”

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

“Dickinson,” the only Apple TV Plus show to break through the list list last week, was knocked out of the top nine this week.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 23,876,311

Description: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: “Good Omens‘ biggest thrill is found in the pitch-perfect pairing of David Tennant and Michael Sheen as a millennia-old odd couple who find themselves increasingly attached to our flawed selves – and each other.” – AV Club

Season 1 premiered on Prime Video May 31.

8. “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 24,357,560

Description: “Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the ’90s, 20 years later. He’s a curmudgeon with a heart of … not quite gold … but something like gold. Copper?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 100%

What critics said: “More so than any fan or commentator, the show holds the top spot as its own harshest critic.” – The Verge (season 6)

Season 6 premiered on Netflix October 25.

7. “Atypical” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 25,463,076

Description: “When a teen on the autism spectrum decides to get a girlfriend, his bid for more independence puts his whole family on a path of self-discovery.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “”Atypical is proving yet again why it remains the best half-hour on Netflix’s slate.” – Forbes (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered November 1 on Netflix.

6. “The Crown” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 26,573,308

Description: “This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 94%

What critics said: “If you have previously enjoyed curling up on a cold winter weekend with this series, it will, again, keep you warm.” – Slate (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered November 17 on Netflix.

5. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 27,287,648

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “The more I think about it, the more I stand by my belief that the majority of season four is among the very best episodes the Luciferhas to offer.” – AV Club (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

4. “Castle Rock” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 30,767,203

Description: “Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s MISERY. In season two of this psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “The show is finally more than a flailing attempt to monetize Stephen King-related intellectual property.” – The Ringer (season 2)

Season 4 premiered on Hulu October 23.

3. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 55,228,164

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 84%

What critics said: “Superheroes, mysteries and brawls, Titans has it all.” – Cinemablend (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

source Lucasfilm

Average demand expressions: 67,540,499

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 89%

What critics said: “This is a polished production that shows off every cent of its feature film budget on every frame of its run time. This isn’t a ‘made-for-TV Star Wars,'” it’s a Star Wars that happens to be on TV, or streaming, as it were.” – San Francisco Chronicle (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 86,464,271

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “Stranger Things season 3 is a pretty-looking midsummer event that mixtapes Reagan-era pop culture.” – Entertainment Weekly (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.

Data for this week’s list was compiled from November 13 to November 19 by Parrot Analytics.