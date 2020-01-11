The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “The Witcher” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” passed Netflix’s “The Witcher” for the top spot on this week’s list.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s a battle of Witchers and Mandalorians, as Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian,” reclaims its title as the most in-demand original streaming series in the US from Netflix’s hit fantasy series, “The Witcher.”

However, “The Witcher” is still the most in-demand series globally.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 30,222,247

Description: “Harley Quinn has finally broken things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this adult animated action-comedy series which also features Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 89%

What critics said: “To the show’s credit, Harley Quinn at least approaches its extreme content with a wry smile, if not a knowing wink.” – ScreenRant (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on November 29 on DC Universe. See more insights here.

8. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 32,407,064

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “The added time doesn’t drag things down. There’s more time for jokes and for the season’s rich plot lines.” – Washington Post (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8. See more insights here.

7. “The Crown” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 32,431,366

Description: “This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “The Crown season three is filled with lots of delicious scandals and love affairs which as a viewer I found thrilling.” – The Sun (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered November 17 on Netflix. See more insights here.

6. “The Expanse” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon

Average demand expressions: 33,707,976

Description: “With the Ring Gates now open to thousands of new planets, a blood-soaked gold rush begins, igniting new conflicts between Earth, Mars, and the Belt. Meanwhile, on one unexplored planet, the Rocinante crew gets caught in a violent clash between an Earth mining corporation and desperate Belter settlers as deadly, new threats from the protomolecule emerge.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “The CGI may be sharper and the look of the show may be more cinematic, but the show feels essentially the same at the core. We get some new sets, but the heart of the show – politics in space – remains intact.” – Orlando Weekly (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Prime Video December 13. See more insights here.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 54,196,606

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 85%

What critics said: “If the world were a better place, Titans’ second season finale would have been an excellent culmination to a heartfelt story that made you care about its characters and the journeys we’ve seen them embark upon. But the world kind of sucks …” – i09 (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

4. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 79,272,424

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “The season makes crystal clear that the Duffer Brothers and Levy aren’t keen on stubbornly sticking with story points or characters that don’t work, and also know precisely how to capitalize on the aspects of the show that are working.” – Collider (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.

3. “You” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 91,266,140

Description: “A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 91%

What critics said: “A self-aware work of melodrama, You combines the best elements of murder-mystery series, Millennial sitcoms, and revenge fantasies.” – The Atlantic (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26. See more insights here.

2. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 124,666,284

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 64%

What critics said: “The Witcher is most certainly not for the faint of heart and scores points for pure entertainment factor alone. It is by no means perfect but defiantly entertaining.” – Daily Star (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

1. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

source Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 132,854,167

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 94%

What critics said: “Favreau is as brilliant a fanboy writer as he is a fanboy director, and in Filoni, a true padawan to Star Wars creator George Lucas, he has found a great collaborator. Between them they might have simply made a great TV show.” – Sydney Morning Herald (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.