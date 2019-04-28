The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “The Act” source Hulu

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week sees Hulu’s “The Act” and CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery” rise to the top.

Hulu’s thriller “The Act” has become the most in-demand streaming show among audiences, and CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery” remains strong after its season two finale last week. Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media. Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe”)

Average demand expressions: 28,963,977

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 94%

What critics said: “Doom Patrol is, somehow, pretty fun.” – Eric Thurm, Polygon

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

6. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 29,347,710

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “With a tighter focus ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 could have been great – as it stands, we’ll have to settle for almost great, and hope the Duffers are planning to make those apparently divergent threads make sense in season 3.” – Phil Owen, The Wrap

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 31,435,530

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “Titans is a disappointing live-action debut from DC Universe. There are brief moments throughout that could’ve redeemed it, but it feels directionless far too often.” – Eammon Jacobs, Flickering Myth

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

4. “Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium)

Average demand expressions: 32,595,981

Description: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 85%

What critics said: “Cobra Kai remains more entertaining and well-executed than it has any right to be.” – Kristen Baldwin, Entertainment Weekly

Season 2 premiered on YouTube April 4.

3. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 37,593,059

Description: “It’s a wicked world out there, and Sabrina is brewing up trouble. After signing her name in the Book of the Beast, Sabrina struggles to find the balance between her place in the mortal world and her new darker side. New challenges await Sabrina in Part 2, including having to choose between the familiar mortal Harvey Kinkle, and the sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch. She may have signed her name to the Dark Lord, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to raise a little hell. Starring Kiernan Shipka.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Part 2): 80%

What critics said: “Sabrina’s battle plays out as something unfortunately all too familiar to any woman who’s ever struggled for every step of progress while watching men blow off work and get rewarded.” – Lisa Weidenfeld, AV Club

Part 2 premiered on Netflix April 5.

2. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

Average demand expressions: 38,646,167

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 82%

What critics said: “I feel like this series has been the most successful use of time travel I’ve seen.” – Monique Jones, Slashfilm

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

1. “The Act” (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 41,805,671

Description: “The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. Season One follows Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 91%

What critics said: “The Act may be too much for some viewers to handle, but it’s a masterwork in true crime storytelling and one of the most exciting new additions to Hulu’s library.” – Daniel Kurland, Bloody Disgusting

Season 1 premiered on Hulu March 20.