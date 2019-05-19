The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption Doom Patrol source DC Universe

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week sees DC Universe’s “Doom Patrol” hold strong ahead of its season finale this week.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Audiences are still attracted to DC Universe’s “Doom Patrol” as the series nears its first season finale on Friday. Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” has seen a spark after a new trailer for its upcoming third season debuted earlier this month. And Netflix’s “Lucifer” revival has jumped to the top spot.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on ” demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 23,849,045

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 82%

What critics said: “Star Trek: Discovery’s second season has been stronger than its first. The storytelling has been more cohesive; it’s arguably less surprising than the first season’s whiplash transitions between the Klingon War and the Mirror Universe, but it’s easier to go back and trace the through-line that connects all of this.” – Zack Handlen, AV Club

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

6. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 24,151,063

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “Season 2 has been dutifully brutal, complete with ample torture, rapes, executions and murders. It gave in to every one of the show’s most tedious instincts, substituting slow stares and endless montage sequences for any actual development or new interiority. Every inch of existence is awful. Cookies are inedible. Oprah is in exile. We’re at the North Pole of misery and being told to walk north.” – Margaret Lyons, New York Times

Season 3 premieres June 25 on Hulu.

5. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 30,132,913

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “The series shows every sign of wrapping up its first season just as strong as it debuted … The series has always shown a knack for bouncing between zany humor and deep pathos at the drop of a hat.” – Jesse Schedeen, IGN

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

4. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 31,124,168

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “Until ‘Stranger Things 2’ really gets going – and that takes a while – it trails an air of self-consciousness that veers into strained fan service at times. The good news is, the show’s core cast remains an extremely versatile and effective ensemble, and once the story kicks into a higher gear about halfway through the nine-episode season, a lot of the old magic returns.” – Marueen Ryan, Variety

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.

3. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 31,166,469

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “A bit of the old ultraviolence doesn’t in and of itself make something good, or even cool.” – Alan Sepinwall, Rolling Stone

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

2. “Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium)

source YouTube

Average demand expressions: 36,400,569

Description: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “The new season of Cobra Kai is about a dojo-vs.-dojo rivalry. Let me assure you, I feel stupid even typing the words “dojo-vs.-dojo rivalry.” But that is the beauty and the mystery of Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid sequel series takes wispy notions like “’80s nostalgia” and “love triangles” and transforms them into a substantive, wildly enjoyable saga of redemption, humanity, and the creeping ennui of middle age.” – Kristen Baldwin, Entertainment Weekly

Season 2 premiered on YouTube April 4.

1. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 60,900,907

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “In making the move from Fox to Netflix, Lucifer seems to have found its way back to its Season One groove.” – Alexis Gunderson, Paste Magazine

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.