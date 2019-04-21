The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Hanna” source Amazon Prime Video

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week sees Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” surge to the top, and the debut of Amazon’s “Hanna” to the list.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Amazon’s new original series “Hanna” is attracting viewers, and Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” continues to dominate with fans.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media. Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 30,111,573

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 94%

What critics said: “With a super strange team like the Doom Patrol, it’s different to retell any extent of a character’s rise to their superhero occupation, and the risk paid off within the first episode.” – Chelsea Jackson, Culturess

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

6. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

source YouTube CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 31,112,745

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 83%

What critics said: “Billed as the first part of a two-part season finale, “Such Sweet Sorrow” increased the drama a thousand-fold. This episode had me literally screaming “What’s going to happen?!” and squirming in my seat.” – Monique Jones, Slashfilm (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

5. “Hanna” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon

Average demand expressions: 31,160,878

Description: “In equal parts high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama, HANNA follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl raised in the forest, as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 63%

What critics said: “The rare intelligent action thriller that subverts storytelling tropes and surfs on its own ingenuity. In other scenes, that ingenuity gets lost in a mood board of decorative visuals that bloat its running time and hobble its pace.” – Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic

Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video March 28.

4. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 31,233,888

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “When Stranger Things 2 digs into these characters, it tends to succeed.” – Ben Travers, Indiewire

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.

3. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 32,781,172

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “Despite its flaws, ‘Titans’ is a true origin story makes it feel as if we are growing into the characters with them — and that shows that this series has potential that shouldn’t be ignored.” – Trey Mangum, Shadow and Act

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

2. “The Act” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 38,989,413

Description: “The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. Season One follows Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 91%

What critics said: “The Act never quite went too far for me, as it kept finding new angles on its very difficult-to-watch story.” – Todd VanDerWerff, Vox

Season 1 premiered on Hulu March 20.

1. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 50,212,873

Description: “It’s a wicked world out there, and Sabrina is brewing up trouble. After signing her name in the Book of the Beast, Sabrina struggles to find the balance between her place in the mortal world and her new darker side. New challenges await Sabrina in Part 2, including having to choose between the familiar mortal Harvey Kinkle, and the sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch. She may have signed her name to the Dark Lord, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to raise a little hell. Starring Kiernan Shipka.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Part 2): 79%

What critics said: “The show ricochets from near-perfectly pitched dark fantasy to rote considerations of normal life, only striking the right balance when it doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it still has enough magic and wonder to enthrall.” – Angelica Jade Bastién, Vulture

Part 2 premiered on Netflix April 5.