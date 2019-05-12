The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Lucifer” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week sees Netflix’s “Lucifer” revival debut on the list.

Netflix’s “Lucifer” revival is a hit with audiences who hated to see the series canceled by Fox last year. The streaming giant quickly picked up the show for a fourth season.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “ demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media. “Doom Patrol” is also still going strong as DC Universe prepares to roll out a new original series later this month, called “Swamp Thing.” Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 27,679,800

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “When Stranger Things 2 digs into these characters, it tends to succeed.” – Ben Travers, Indiewire

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.

6. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 27,905,691

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “The most compelling scenes in the new season are the ones that explore how exactly Gilead took over America, and that draw on contemporary events and figures with eerie relevance.” – Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic

Season 3 premieres June 25 on Hulu.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 28,384,895

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “Titans is at its best when it revels in bold characters, insane plots, and eye-popping visuals.” – Victor Stiff, That Shelf

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

4. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 29,394,630

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “DC’s Doom Patrol isn’t the first television show to bring about a team of unconventional heroes, but Doom Patrol places itself among the best of them.” – Joseph Dominguez, Film Inquiry

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

3. “The Act” (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 29,980,394

Description: “The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. Season One follows Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 91%

What critics said: “Perhaps more than a study of true crime, The Act is a show about the fierce attachment between mothers and daughters, gone horribly wrong.” – Rachel Vorona Cote, The New Republic

Season 1 premiered on Hulu March 20.

2. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 35,717,844

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “Tom Ellis continues to be amazing, for so many reasons, the least of which has to be his refusal to blink his eyes on camera. That makes Lucifer all the more disconcerting.” – Mark A. Perigard, Boston Herald (Season 3)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

1. “Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium)

Average demand expressions: 46,852,313

Description: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 87%

What critics said: “The episodes are as funny as ever, the music is as head-banging cool as you want it to be, the themes are as deep as any prestige drama, and most importantly, Cobra Kai is just plain fun.” – Rafael Motamayor, GameSpot

Season 2 premiered on YouTube April 4.