The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Titans” season 2 source DC Universe

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes Netflix’s “Mindhunter,” Amazon’s “The Boys,” and DC Universe’s “Titans.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of DC Universe’s “Titans” on September 6.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services (from August 21 to 27):

9. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 24,334,773

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “There’s also about 10 more minutes per episode. But the added time doesn’t drag things down. There’s more time for jokes and for the season’s rich plot lines.” – Washington Post (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

8. “Young Justice” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 25,038,987

Description: “DC’s teenage Super Heroes come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets as the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a global and galaxy-wide genetic arms race.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 94%

What critics said: “With an intriguing new story and unexpected twists, Young Justice has remained true to form, setting the stage for what appears to be another strong season – ultimately proving that ‘Outsiders’ was well worth the wait.” – What Culture (Season 3)

The second half of season 3 premiered on DC Universe July 2.

7. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source KRAYCHYK/HULU

Average demand expressions: 27,544,555

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 82%

What critics said: “A compelling season finale.” – Boston Globe (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered June 5 on Hulu.

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 31,475,504

Description: “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 80%

What critics said: “Combining a fascinating and eclectic group of characters with a twisty and compelling narrative, Titans makes for a surprisingly fun and exciting comic book show that’s sure to please any fan of the genre.” – The Blue Spot (Season)

Season 2 premieres on DC Universe September 6.

5. “Mindhunter” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 40,582,994

Description: “In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 98%

What critics said: “The long-awaited second season of David Fincher’s Mindhunter affirms the program as Netflix’s strongest drama.” – RogerEbert.com (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix August 16.

4. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 50,184,064

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 97%

What critics said: “One of the best of the peak TV era with barely a false note to be heard.” – Deadline Hollywood Daily (Season 7)

The seventh and final season premiered on Netflix July 26.

3. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 51,606,973

Description: “THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 82%

What critics said: “Urban’s attempt at a likely lad doesn’t quite soar like a bird or a plane. We’re left with a character who speaks like Mary Poppins-era Dick Van Dyke channeling Danny Dyer. One iffy accent cannot stand in the way of truth and justice, however.” – Daily Telegraph (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

2. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 66,742,011

Description: “Secrets. Lies. Revenge. Everyone at Liberty High has something to hide … and the truth is about to come out.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 7%

What critics said: “The third season of 13 Reasons Why is a ridiculous, maddening, overlong example of Peak TV-era television that doesn’t know how to quit when it’s ahead.” – Vulture (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered August 23 on Netflix.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 141,807,506

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “This is Stranger Things’ most enjoyable season yet. The fact of the matter is that Matt and Ross Duffer keep using this same formula because it works, and because they know how to wield it to ensure maximum entertainment.” – Forbes (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.